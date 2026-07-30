OPINION: Is winning Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry bigger than the 2027 World Cup?

The Springboks and All Blacks will both be targeting wins in the RGR series and next year's World Cup in Australia, but which is bigger?

With the Springboks and All Blacks set to clash in four Tests over the coming weeks, it has to be asked whether winning Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series will be a bigger accomplishment than winning the World Cup in Australia next year?

The World Cup is undoubtedly the biggest prize in rugby, but when it comes to the Boks and All Blacks, who have dominated the tournament since its inception in 1987 by winning seven of the 10 titles between them, the World Cup might not be as big a prize for the two teams currently.

While the All Blacks have dominated in matches between the sides – in 110 Tests between them, the All Blacks have triumphed on 63 occasions, the Boks have won 43 times, and there have been four draws – most recently the Boks have been the dominant force, winning seven of their last 10 encounters, and five of the last six.

The two sides are currently ranked first and second in the world, and have won the last five straight World Cups between them, stretching back to 2007.

RGR the prize

I thus believe that both teams, if given the option of choosing to win either the RGR series or next year’s World Cup, would choose to triumph in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

This could especially be the case for the Boks, whose large number of veterans have already won two World Cups and a Test series win over the All Blacks is something that many of them will never have the chance to achieve again.

Of course, winning a third straight World Cup title in Australia next year would remain something very special.

At the same time, the All Blacks will be keen to show they’re still a major force in the game, despite the Boks holding the number one ranking and currently being the best team in the game.

A series win for Dave Rennie and his tourists would be a huge statement ahead of next year’s World Cup and in the minds of many rugby watchers restore the All Blacks to the best team in the game. It’s that big a series.