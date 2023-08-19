Springbok player ratings against Wales in Cardiff

There were several players who stood out in the big win, among them captain Siya Kolisi.

There were several quality performances from Springbok players in the team’s 52-16 Rugby World Cup warm-up win against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Here’s how The Citizen rated the performances.

Willie le Roux 7: The fullback delivered another good showing in all departments. He was decent under the high ball without being excellent, but his strength in joining the line in attack came to the fore. Made some great passes.

Canan Moodie 9: The winger just continues to deliver the goods. He scored two tries, showing his pace and strength, tackled hard, worked back in defence and read the play well. Now the Boks’ first choice 14?

Canan Moodie was in top form, again, against Wales. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Jesse Kriel 8: The Boks will be just fine at 13. Kriel has been good this year and on Saturday he lifted his game to a new level. His work rate was superb, his pace excellent, his defence strong … and he scored two tries.

Damian de Allende 6: The big centre was strong as a ball-carrier and made some good tackles, but he’s still not at the level he reached in 2019 and 2021. A sound outing, but he will know that Andre Esterhuizen is breathing down his neck.

Cheslin Kolbe 8: He shifted wings but remained a threat on attack throughout the match. Kolbe’s a small man but he has no fear. He ran hard and powerfully at the opposition and took a hammering at times, but got up and soldiered on.

Manie Libbok 6: If the Bok No 10 was slotting his kicks he’d be getting a high mark every time. He missed a number of shots at goal again, which is worrying. Otherwise, he attacked the gainline with pace, ran hard, passed well and kicked well out of hand.

Jaden Hendrikse 7: Considering he hadn’t played in a few weeks, he delivered a good performance. His service was slick and quick and he kicked pretty well as well. Who the Boks will pick as the first-choice 9 in the big matches in France remains unknown.

Jasper Wiese 6: The big No 8 is such a colossal figure in English club rugby, but his form for the Boks continues to be up and down. He made a few good carries against Wales, and some strong tackles, but this was not a performance to concern Duane Vermeulen.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: The former World Rugby player of the year is back to his best, finally. He was huge in Cardiff in all departments; he carried well, ran hard, and got stuck in at the breakdowns and mauls, and made numerous tackles. He also made an intercept for a try.

Siya Kolisi 8: Wow, what a comeback by the skipper. He hadn’t played a match since mid-April and delivered a stunning 40 minutes. He was the all-action man, carrying often and well, tackling hard and regularly and making big passes for tries. Welcome back.

Siya Kolisi was in fine form on his return to action. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

RG Snyman 7: He made a rare start and made the most of it with a quality and strong performance. Busied himself across the field with carries, tackles and linking play. Ran the lineouts without a hitch.

Jean Kleyn 7: He stood in for Eben Etzebeth and produced a good all-round performance. He was a dominant force in the lineouts and was a powerful figure in the rucks and mauls. Made some good tackles.

Frans Malherbe 8: The Bok scrum was all-dominant and it had a lot to do with the tighthead. But Malherbe, like always, delivered so much more … mainly as a strong ruck cleaner and tackler all over the field.

Frans Malherbe is a Bok rock at No 3. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Malcolm Marx 7: A surprisingly “quiet game” for the big hooker, though he scored a try and again delivered in all areas. His lineout throwing was good, he competed well at the breakdowns, he tackled hard and carried often.

Steven Kitshoff 8: Like Malherbe, he produces the goods again and again, and in Cardiff he was at it again. He scrummed superbly, giving the Boks the perfect set-piece platform, carried on occasion and made his tackles.

Bench:

Bongi Mbonambi 7: He came on in the second half and continued where Marx left off. His lineout throwing was good and he got stuck in in all areas with a busy performance. The Boks are lucky to have two great hookers.

Ox Nche 8: The “little” prop kept up the good work of Kitshoff, scrumming the life out of the Welsh players. He also carried well on occasion and showed he is well and truly over the injury that cost him game-time in the Rugby Championship.

Vincent Koch 8: Also continued the good work of Malherbe with a strong scrumming effort but like all the Bok props he always brings more to the game. He carried well on occasion and worked hard to make his tackles.

Franco Mostert 7: He came on as a lock replacement which he hasn’t done for a while and he played well once again. He upped his game from the previous matches this year. His work-rate can never be doubted, but still not in top form.

Marco van Staden 6: He replaced Kolisi at half-time and worked hard at the breakdowns and in everything the Boks did, but he didn’t quite hit the form his captain reached.

Duane Vermeulen 8: As always, he was a powerful and strong presence in everything he did, a real enforcer, who you can bank on. He showed why he is the Boks’ best No 8.

Grant Williams 7: Only came on late in the game, but upped the pace, as he does, and showed he is fortunately over the concussion he suffered a few weeks away.

Damian Willemse 7: A real gem coming on in the latter stages of the match. He again brought energy and pace to the game, scored a try, but was yellow carded for a poor tackle position.