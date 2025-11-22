Rugby

Springbok player ratings from 24-13 win against Ireland in Dublin

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

22 November 2025

It was a powerful forward display by the Boks, who scored four tries to the one by the Irish.

Players of South Africa form a huddle prior to their Test against Ireland on Saturday. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

South Africa beat Ireland 24-13 in a thrilling Test match played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

The Boks scored four tries to the one by Ireland to remain unbeaten on their tour of Europe this November.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the players, out of 10, on Saturday.

Damian Willemse 8: He was again excellent in all departments, safe under the high ball, and jumping high for hanging kicks. He also scored an excellent try in the corner.

Canan Moodie 8: Whether at centre or wing, he just keeps getting better and better. He jumped high for balls, was strong in defence and busied himself all over the field.

Jesse Kriel 7: He worked hard in defence, making several tackles and getting stuck into all the action. He also made a few good darting runs at the gainline.

Damian de Allende 7: He carried regularly and hard, made some powerful line breaks and made several important tackles.

Cheslin Kolbe 6: A mixed bag for the winger, but he saw very little ball. He missed a few tackles early on, but then also made some important ones.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7: He was lucky to get away with a shoulder charge, his kicking out of hand wasn’t great and he missed a few tackles. But, he made a great run for a wonderful try.

Cobus Reinach 7: Also a mixed bag performance …. His kicking was average, but he was busy around the rucks and mauls, and he scored a good try from great awareness.

Jasper Wiese 7: He made numerous tackles, won a breakdown penalty and carried regularly, sometimes powerfully over the gain line.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: He was excellent in the lineouts, winning plenty ball for his team, while he also stole a ball. Was busy in the loose, with several tackles and cleans.

Siya Kolisi 6: He made one or two strong carries, getting the Boks over the gainline and led the side with some good decisions.

Ruan Nortje 8: Led the lineouts brilliantly, with the Boks dominating. He also made several tackles, and got stuck into the action. Was excellent as the main kick-off receiver.

Eben Etzebeth 7: Was a powerful force in the lineouts, taking his own ball and putting pressure on the opposition. Was fairly quite in general play.

Thomas du Toit 9: He laid the platform for a dominant scrum performance by the Boks. He also got involved in general play and won a turn-over. Made a few big tackles.

Malcolm Marx 8: His lineout throwing was excellent, except for two crooked late throws. He made several tackles and got stuck into all the action up front.

Boan Venter 7: With Du Toit, scrummed excellently to give the Boks the edge up front. Unfortunately missed a tackle which resulted in an Ireland try.

Bench 8: Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw came on in the 40th minute and continued the scrum demolition job on the Irish. Both men were excellent at the set-piece and in general play.

RG Snyman got involved in the lineouts and his offloads were again special, while Kwagga Smith tore into the Irish, carrying hard, tackling like a demon and winning turnovers. Johan Grobbelaar had a brief spell and did his job at lineout time.

Andre Esterhuizen packed down at flank and helped the forwards keep the pressure on the Irish, while the two backs replacements, Grant Williams and Manie Libbok, had little to do. Williams got a yellow card and Libbok kicked a few up-and-unders.

