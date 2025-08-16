Springbok player ratings from 38-22 defeat to Australia at Ellis Park

Some of the Bok players performed well individually, but as a team they were well beaten on Saturday.

The Springboks suffered a shock 38-22 defeat to the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship opener at Ellis Park on Saturday.

After scoring three early tries and being 22-0 up after 20 minutes, the reigning champions conceded six tries and 38 unanswered points to go down to the Wallabies at the stadium for the first time since 1963.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 5: He tried hard on attack, without making much ground, while his kicking out of hand was poor. Didn’t get too many opportunities to show his true potential.

Edwill van der Merwe 7: He was excellent in defence, chasing back on two occasions to nullify dangerous situation. Looked dangerous with ball in hand.

Jesse Kriel 6: He made one excellent line break which led to a try by the Boks, made a few tackles and missed a few as well – one resulting in an Aussie try.

André Esterhuizen 8: He was excellent in defence, making good reads and tackled hard, while he also carried well over the gainline, with one good break, scored a first Test try.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 7: He scored a try, was excellent in the air contesting for ball and made a few good defensive plays, one of which prevented a potential try.

Manie Libbok 6: His distribution was good, he made one quality line break, while his kicking, to goal and out of hand, was decent. He made a poor pass which resulted in an Aussie try.

Grant Williams 7: His service was good, he looked dangerous with ball in hand without ever really threatening, while his kicking game was top notch.

The dejected Springbok players at the end of the match against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi 7: He carried strongly on a number of occasions and cleaned rucks, while he also did well to pick up and score a try. Left the action after 45 minutes.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: He played a role in Andre Esterhuizen’s try with a good offload, he stole a lineout ball with Aussies on attack and made several big carries and tackles.

Marco van Staden 7: He made a number of big carries early on to get the Boks on the front foot and he tackled hard, but faded as the game went on.

Lood de Jager 7: He carried strongly in the early stages, and made a number of tackles, especially in dangerous situations.

Eben Etzebeth 8: One of his best Tests in some time. He was all over the place; he carried well and tackled superbly, and was a menace in the lineouts and jumping for high kicks.

Wilco Louw 6: He scrummed well on the few occasions he had to, but otherwise enjoyed a quiet game. Needs to get more involved in general play.

Malcolm Marx 6: He missed his lineout target on three occasions, but won a breakdown penalty and was busy in the tight-loose, often collecting loose ball and carrying.

Ox Nche 6: He scrummed well when he had to, and carried on one occasion and made a few tackles.

Bench 4: Not the best outing for the ‘bomb squad’. Kwagga Smith was the busiest of them all, while Canan Moodie missed a tackle which led to a try and Damian Willemse was stepped for a try. Bongi Mbonambi missed a lineout, while Boan Venter, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, and Franco Mostert were back-pedalling. Cobus Reinach made a late appearance.