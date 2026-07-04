Springbok player ratings from 45-21 win against England

A number of Bok players delivered strong performances in a quality first-up Nations Championship match.

The Springboks beat England 45-21 in their first game of the inaugural Nations Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday, scoring seven tries to three.

The Boks were forced into making several late changes to their matchday-23 but still had too much for the visitors.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Damian Willemse 9: An excellent all-round performance in his 50th Test. Outstanding under the high ball, kicked a 50-22, made a try-saving tackle. Brilliant.

Damian Willemse, centre, was one of the Boks’ best performers against England. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Cheslin Kolbe 8: He scored a great try in his 50th Test, chased hard and jumped high for balls. He also won a breakdown penalty. Kicked 5/7 at goal; another quality outing.

Jesse Kriel 8: He didn’t put a foot wrong… he made some excellent tackles and covered well at the back, was a nuisance at the breakdowns. Scored a try.

Damian de Allende 7: He worked hard with the ball, carrying well, while his defence was also sound. Was a presence at the rucks and breakdowns.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 7: Was great chasing the high, hanging kicks, and showed good strength for his try. Sadly got a yellow card for a deliberate knock on.

Manie Libbok 8: He didn’t do anything flashy, but was solid in everything he did … his passing game was crisp and his line kicking on point. He made several good tackles.

Grant Williams 8: A strong performance with smart box kicking and good defence. His service was decent. Made one good line break, scored a well-taken try.

Jasper Wiese 8: He carried hard and often, getting the Boks over the gainline. He also made several tackles. A big game for the big No 8.

Cameron Hanekom 6: Came into the side late and performed admirably. Worked hard in the loose, made his tackles and carried on occasion.

Paul de Villiers 7: He won an early breakdown penalty, made some good carries, and generally got stuck in. A late call-up and satisfying debut.

Ruan Nortje 8: The new PSdT … he didn’t stop working and grinding. Was the key lineout man, taking several balls. Busy in the loose, made his tackles. Quality outing.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: Mr Consistent … worked hard in every department. He made his tackles, won lineout ball and carried hard. He also had a good run out wide on one occasion.

Thomas du Toit 7: He unfortunately didn’t get much chance to show off his scrumming strength, but he was busy in the loose, and scored a try.

Malcolm Marx 7: He scored a try from a lineout drive, made some important tackles, and got stuck in at the breakdowns. Missed his target in the lineout on occasion.

Ox Nche 8: Sadly he only lasted nine minutes before going off with an injury, but before then made a big line break and got involved in plenty of the early action.

Bench:

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 8: He came on in the 66th minute and made his presence felt at loosehead prop. He scrummed well, carried strongly and tackled hard.

Gerhard Steenekamp 7: Replaced Nche early and also didn’t get much chance to show off his scrumming skills. But he carried on occasion and made some big hits.

Zach Porthen 8: He came on in the 50th minute and showed why he was selected … he got stuck in with several nice carries, tackles and made an impact in the scrums late on.

Zach Porthen of South Africa made his time on the field count against England. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Marco van Staden 6: He made his entrance in the 48th minute and played his part in the Boks dominating the second spell. Made his presence known at the breakdowns.

Ben-Jason Dixon 7: He was called up late to the side and entered the fray in the 48th minute, at lock. He made some carries and tackles and was rewarded with a try late in the match.

Cobus Reinach 7: He got on in the 67th minute and ensure the Boks’ dominance continued. He didn’t have too much to do, but the good news is he’s back after an injury setback.

Andre Esterhuizen 6: He came on in the 66th minute, at No 8, got stuck in at a few rucks, but left the action 10 minutes later after taking a blow to the head.

Canan Moodie 7: Got on with 13 minutes to go and was full of running. Chased kicks hard and even won a breakdown penalty.