Springbok player ratings in 24-25 defeat by Ireland in Durban

It was a mixed bag from the world champions, with Ox Nche and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the top performers in Durban.

Replacement back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (23) enjoyed a good outing in the second Test against Ireland. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

South Africa and Ireland met in the second Test of two in Durban on Saturday with the Six Nations winners beating the world champions 25-24 in a thrilling match to level the series at 1-1.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10, in the match played at Kings Park.

Willie le Roux — : The fullback limped off early with an injury.

Cheslin Kolbe 6: The winger worked hard out wide with few attacking opportunities, but the one clear-cut chance he did get, he knocked the ball on. Chased kicks hard and put in some good tackles.

Jesse Kriel 6: He made a ton of tackles and ran the defence well, but like all the Bok backs, he had few attacking opportunities.

Damian de Allende 6: He put in a number of tackles, and was the go-to man in the backs to get his side over the gain-line, which he did well.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 6: He tried hard to get involved in the action, but there weren’t too many holes to exploit. He made one good run in the second half after taking a pass by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Handre Pollard 7: Jumped high to contest kicks, ran back into goal to prevent a potential try being scored, made some big tackles, including a potential try-saver, some strong carries/runs … and eight out of eight kicks at goal.

Handre Pollard kicked eight out of eight in the second Test. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Faf de Klerk 5: A busy performance … he put pressure on at the rucks and mauls, and made a few tackles, but wasted good attacking ball with a silly grubber kick. Off at 45 minutes.

Kwagga Smith 7: It was a good showing by the stand-in No 8; he controlled plenty of restarts, carried strongly, and contested the breakdowns. He made a good charge down, and run, which nearly led to a try.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7: He worked for the full 80 minutes, making several tackles, carries and cleans. Very solid showing again. He did give away a penalty for obstructive running.

Siya Kolisi 6: Another solid showing by the skipper. He was the chief crash-baller, carrying on several occasions, while he put in a number of tackles as well. Good shift. Off at 50 minutes.

Franco Mostert — : He left the action after just 18 minutes with an injury, replaced by RG Snyman, so no rating.

Eben Etzebeth 7: He got a cut on his head in the early stages and struggled to stop the blood flowing. Worked hard throughout the time he was on the field, with a number of tackles, cleans and carries, Strong in the lineouts.

Frans Malherbe 6: He scrummed well and put in a few big hits. Also made his presence felt on occasion as a ball-carrier and ruck cleaner. Replaced just after half-time.

Bongi Mbonambi 5: Unfortunately failed to find his lineout jumper on two occasions, with James Ryan getting in the way. He worked hard in the loose though, went off after 46 minutes.

Ox Nche 8: Another big game by the man who loves eating cake. He won two scrum penalties for his team, worked hard in the loose and put in several quality tackles. Left the action after 56 minutes.

Ox Nche, front right, was on top of his game in Durban. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bench:

Malcolm Marx 7: Came on in second half and hit the mark in the lineouts, got stuck in at the breakdowns, winning one penalty, and ripping a ball in contact. Carried well and put in some good tackles. Solid showing.

Gerhard Steenekamp 6: Came on with game in balance, scrummed well and even won a penalty for his team.

Vincent Koch 5: Put in one or two good tackles, cleaned some rucks and scrummed well.

RG Snyman 7: Always so solid for the Boks. Came on early for Mostert and delivered in all departments. Carried often, and well, made his tackles and performed in the lineouts and kick-offs.

Marco van Staden 5: He ran hard as a ball-carrier, but lost the ball in contact towards the end, which turned over possession.

Grant Wiliams 7: A good outing for the replacement scrumhalf. Service was swift, kicks were good, chased hard and tackled well in energetic performance … time for a start.

Grant Williams in action in Durban. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 8: He came on early for Le Roux and performed superbly. Jumped well for the high ball, chased kicks and sparked several attacks from the back. Was full of energy and also tackled well.

Salmaan Moerat — : Not on long enough for a rating.