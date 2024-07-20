Springbok newbies give Rassie a selection headache after Portuguese mauling – Moerat

It was a great showing in testing conditions from an inexperienced Bok team that played with 14 and 13 men at various stages of the game.

Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat believes that the extended Bok squad players firmly put up their hands for selection to the Rugby Championship team to be named next week, after their 64-21 mauling of Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

The 23-man squad that was in action against the Portuguese featured seven debutants, seven players with under 10 Bok caps and a further four with under 20, but despite the inexperience they turned out in style with a superb performance.

It was a great showing in testing conditions after a third minute red card to Andre Esterhuizen, as well as two yellow cards later in the match, saw them play with 14 and then 13 players at stages, but they still impressed, led by Moerat in just his seventh Bok appearance.

Trimmed squad

For the Incoming Series the Boks named a 39-man squad, plus a 14-man standby group, with some of those players featuring against Portugal, and that will now have to be trimmed to a 30-man group for the Rugby Championship.

“There wasn’t much talking before the game. Everyone realised how massive this game was for us as a group and as a squad. When you represent the Springboks and wear the jersey a certain responsibility comes with that and coach Rassie (Erasmus) made sure we knew that,” said Moerat after the match.

“So I am extremely proud of each and every player tonight, especially the debutants. I think it might be a bit of a headache for coach Rassie to pick a squad (for the Rugby Championship) on Sunday.

“They (Portugal) showed in the World Cup what a quality side they are and they did that again tonight. I am still trying to catch my breath. They took us coast to coast, so a lot of credit goes to them and I wish them all of the very best going forward.”

Man-of-the-match RG Snyman also praised the Portuguese visitors and Bok debutants in what was a thoroughly entertaining game in front of a full house in Bloem.

Pushed hard

“Portugal really pushed us. They kept the ball well and moved it wide. There skillset was what we expected and they came out tonight and showed all the skills they have,” said Snyman.

“It was unbelievable to have the (new) guys out there doing their thing. I lost count how many tries the debutants scored. They played so freely and with such confidence you could feel the energy out there.”

Portugal captain Tomas Appleton was extremely proud of his teams effort, although they didn’t play as well as he had hoped, and was very happy with the opportunity they received to play against the world champions.

“It was a difficult game. When you play against the best team in the world you have to step up. We struggled a bit and didn’t perform the way we wanted to at times. But we are a proud country and proud team,” admitted Appleton.

“Coming here on such a big stage with a big crowd and scoring the first try of the match against the Springboks was amazing for us. We really enjoyed the game and atmosphere and just want to thank everyone in the stadium.”