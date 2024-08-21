Five Springbok players who have missed the chance to impress in 2024

Against Wales, Portugal and Australia a large number of fringe players have been given opportunities to shine.

Despite a solid start to the season that has seen them win five of their six games, and the Springbok management giving their whole squad game time, it has not all gone to plan for some of the players.

Against Wales, Portugal and the second Test against Australia a large number of fringe players were given opportunities to shine, but some unfortunately came up short.

Here are five players that will feel they should have made more of the opportunites given to them this season:

Evan Roos

With Duane Vermeulen having retired and first choice eighthman Jasper Wiese banned for the first six Bok games of the season, Stormers star Evan Roos had a golden opportunity to stake a claim to become a Bok regular.

Unfortunately his two starts for the Boks this season were underwhelming. He started the opening Test against Wales, but was then left out of the match 23 for both Tests against Ireland, with Kwagga Smith starting, and not making it onto the 6-2 bench split.

He got another start against Portugal, but again didn’t impress and was subsequently left out of the Boks’ 33-man traveling squad to Australia. Roos took that opportunity to have surgery on a persistent shoulder injury and he will have to come back firing for the Stormers when he recovers.

Manie Libbok

It is unfortunate, but Manie Libbok will likely find his Bok chances limited in the coming years, if he is unable to improve his poor international goal kicking record.

The rest of Libbok’s game is solid, as he has a great running game, while his attacking kicks are largely on point. However, his kicking for goal will always be a primary concern, especially if the Boks play without a recognised kicker to back him up.

The rise of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has seen Libbok slip down the pecking order, while his struggles off the tee against Wales and Portugal definitely didn’t help his case and he will have to improve drastically if he wants to put pressure on Handre Pollard and his Stormers teammate.

Manie Libbok’s up-and-down goal-kicking is hurting his chances of playing for the Boks. Picture: Phill Makagoe / AFP

Elrigh Louw

It is maybe a bit harsh to say that Elrigh Louw has not taken his opportunity, but just as with Roos, he has had the benefit of Vermeulen’s retirement and Wiese’s ban, but has not been able to make a big impact.

Louw did impress enough in his second half cameo against Portugal to get the nod ahead of Roos to tour Down Under, but despite starting both Tests against the Wallabies he was decent, but didn’t blow out the lights in either game.

He may get another chance to show what he can do against the All Blacks, but with Wiese’s suspension over he may find himself out of the match 23 as Kwagga Smith will likely play off the bench.

Elrigh Louw in action against Portugal. Picture: Charle Lombard / Gallo Images

Andre Esterhuizen

The big centre may have seen himself slip down the Bok pecking order due to a surprise challenger for his inside centre berth. Esterhuizen started in the Boks’ first Test against Wales, and had a bit of a quiet game by his usual standards.

In his second start, against Portugal, a trademark huge hit earned him a red card and suspension, which saw him miss out on the trip to Australia.

That allowed Lukhanyo Am, usually an out and out 13, to cover both centre positions against Portugal, which he did with aplomb, while he started the second Test against the Wallabies at 12, and this versatility could see him get the nod ahead of Esterhuizen in the future.

Andre Esterhuizen missed the trip to Australia because of a ban. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Johan Grobbelaar

The Bulls front rower had a great opportunity to make a play for the third choice hooker berth for the Boks, but did not impress and has now fallen out of the main squad ahead of New Zealand’s two Tests in the country.

Grobbelaar had two massive chances, starting against Portugal and the second Test against the Wallabies, but despite a pretty good showing against Portugal, he followed that up with a poor effort against Australia, admittedly in tough conditions.

This saw him slip out of the Bok squad for the games against the All Blacks, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels being preferred as a third choice hooking option, as he can also play prop.