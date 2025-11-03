France next: Bok prop Steenekamp relishes scrumming against ‘the best in the world’

Names like Uini Atonio and Cyril Baille are on Gerhard Steenekamp's mind as the Boks aim to follow up their win against Japan.

Springbok prop Gerhard Steenekamp said he is grateful to be back after a lengthy injury layoff, and now looks forward to scrumming against “the best in the world” when South Africa take on France this weekend.

The Springboks thrashed Japan 61-7 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, laying the foundation for an action-packed tour in Europe, with games against France, Italy, Ireland and Wales to round out the tour in Europe, and conclude South Africa’s international season.

Steenekamp came off the bench in the 18th minute to replace Ox Nche, who injured his ankle and knee and will miss the rest of the tour. The prop carried well on occasion and tackled hard. He also played a role in the Boks’ scrum, which dominated Japan’s throughout the night.

‘The backline will never understand’

While Steenekamp said there are no small Test matches — even one against 13th-ranked Japan — he admitted he looks forward to packing down against world number four France.

Headlined by props Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, as well as Reda Wardi and Dorian Aldegheri, and hookers Julien Marchand and Péato Mauvaka, France have a scrum widely considered one of the best in the business

“For me personally, I would love to measure myself against the best in the world and especially playing with a group of guys wanting to do the same,” Steenekamp said.

“There will definitely be big battles at scrum time. That’s why we play the game — for the scrums. A lot of guys understand that. The backline will never understand it.

“But for us up front, that is what it is all about, and measuring yourself against the best, and seeing whose plan is the best on the day.”

The prop said the Bulls’ recent tour in Europe helped him acclimatise to the conditions there. He expected more scrums and mauls in the rain, as was the case against Japan.

Back from injury

Before the Japan game, Steenekamp hadn’t played since coming off the bench against Wales on 23 November last year.

This was thanks to an infection prolonging recovery after knee cartilage surgery following last season’s end-of-year tour.

“There was a lot of frustration. I had some tough days. But being on the sideline gives you a lot of perspective, to be grateful for things we normally take for granted.”

The prop said his wife and the Bulls’ medical staff were supportive, while he learned much about himself during the layoff. Now, he felt privileged to be back.

Steenekamp added it was easy to slot back into a Springbok squad where he had made good friends. “It’s almost like being back home,” he said.