Boks prepare for Paris ‘pressure cooker’ as Kolisi eyes 100th Test

Rassie Erasmus' team go into their next game of their tour of Europe following a big win against Japan.

The Springboks are gearing up for the ultimate test in a Paris “pressure cooker” when they take on France in Saint Denis in their second match of their end-of-year-tour this coming Saturday.

It is set to be an incredible spectacle, with it the first meeting between the teams since the Boks edged the hosts 29-28 in their World Cup quarterfinal in 2023, while it is also set to be captain Siya Kolisi’s 100th match, if selected as expected.

The Boks enjoyed a perfect warmup for the game with a thumping 61-7 win over Japan at Wembley Stadium in London this past Saturday, and will be taking plenty of momentum into the match, which coach Rassie Erasmus expects to be played in an incredible atmosphere.

‘Passion, intensity, pressure’

“We know the challenge of playing against France away from home. In 2022 (in Marseille), we (coaching staff) were still allowed next to the field, and the passion, intensity, pressure … and the whole cauldron in which you play there (is incredible),” said Erasmus.

“I think we have sufficient depth, experience, quality players and youth in the squad. But it is a totally different ball game (playing in France). It is a pressure cooker and it really gets to you.

“It did in 2022 when we lost (30-26) there. I think Kwagga (Smith) got a yellow and Pieter-Steph (du Toit) got a red. We did beat them in the World Cup but we obviously know how close that game was.

“So it is a massive match coming up, and then we still have Ireland (in Dublin), as well as two other Test matches. It (the games) will be a massive step up from Japan and some of the other Test matches we played (against Italy and Georgia) in the incoming series.”

Team announcement

The Boks will likely bolster their team from the one that turned out against Japan, with players like Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian Willemse, Thomas du Toit and possibly Canan Moodie coming into the match 23.

The Boks will, however, be without the services of powerhouse prop Ox Nche, who injured his knee and ankle against Japan, and is out of the tour.

Erasmus has opted to call up Asenathi Ntlabakanye in Nche’s place, but Gerhard Steenekamp is in line to start at loosehead this weekend, having replaced Nche in the match against Japan.

Erasmus is, however, happy with the cover they have in the squad, and believes they have a team capable of beating France, but that they will need handle and overcome the pressure that is to come.

“I think we are building well. But pressure is another thing and I think we will feel that in France. I think most of the guys have experienced that sound, how the French whistle and support their team, so most of the guys have experienced that,” explained Erasmus.

“But we will keep on reminding each other about it. Like before the Eden Park game (against the All Blacks), we knew what was coming and still couldn’t do it (win) there.

“So we will have to do some really intelligent and physical stuff this (coming) week to be ready for the (France) game.”

Erasmus will name his matchday-23 for the France Test this weekend around lunchtime on Monday.