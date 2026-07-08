Bok squad showing ‘more excitement than usual’ in build-up to Scotland Test

'We've got a lot of guys with a lot less caps, but there's great energy in the group,' said Duane Vermeulen.

A less-experienced Springbok squad is showing “a bit more excitement” than usual in their preparations for the second Nations Championship Test against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

This comes after head coach Rassie Erasmus made 13 changes to his matchday 23 following their 45-21 win over England at Ellis Park.

Several players normally on the fringe of selection have been given the nod, including Embrose Papier, who last played a Test in 2018, one-cap Vincent Tshituka and Quan Horn, two-cap Cobus Wiese, as well as Johan Grobbelaar, Evan Roos, Zach Porthen, and Ben-Jason Dixon, who all have fewer than 10 Tests under their belts.

The matchday 23 features only 514 caps, and just 69 are held by bench players.

Young Springbok side not a gamble

SA Rugby mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen said the Springbok management were still taking Scotland seriously and wanted to win the game.

But they hoped to provide everyone in the squad with an opportunity this season, and this was a good game to reward those who haven’t had many chances lately.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a gamble,” Vermeulen said of the inexperienced group.

“The guys who get the opportunity to play, we definitely think they are good enough. You can play 150 caps but you are still a normal human being.

“We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot less caps, but there’s great energy in the group. Then you’ve got the calm heads of Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jesse Kriel and Handré Pollard that can calm the nerves if there are any.

“There’s a bit more excitement in the squad this weekend than usual. If you direct that excitement into the right areas we will be in for a good game.”‘

Scotland is a ‘team on the up’

The former Springbok eighthman and double World Cup winner said they could not discount the fact that many players in the Scotland squad were part of the Glasgow Warriors team who beat the Bulls in the 2024 URC final at Loftus.

“They are well-coached, Glasgow maybe a little bit more than Edinburgh,” Vermeulen said.

“[Scotland] will probably have a good plan in how they want to play this game.

“They are a really fit side. They are skillful, and want to take the ball wide from one touchline to the other. Then they’ve got really mobile forwards.

“Everyone looks at their attack but they have a strong defence as well.”

He said Scotland’s 47-38 win over Argentina in Córdoba, and third-place finish in the Six Nations could also not be discounted.

“They are on the up and a team to make sure you know your roles and what you want to achieve.

“With the new mauling law you might see a different Scotland adapting to the new law style. They might maul a little bit more than you’d expect.”