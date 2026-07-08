OPINION: Papier deserved another Bok chance, now he must seize it

The Springboks lose little on paper when Grant Williams moves to the bench for Embrose Papier. But the latter hasn't played at Test level in eight years.

An eight-year wait has finally ended with Embrose Papier’s deserved return to the Springbok team.

The 29-year-old scrumhalf has been in top form at the Bulls for a few seasons, but strong performances by more established No 9s in the Springbok setup meant there was no room for him since 2018, head coach Rassie Erasmus explained.

Now, the recognition of a URC SA Player of the Season award, and injuries to four Bok scrumhalves, saw his window of opportunity open.

Papier gets his opportunity

Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach are fit again, but it will be Papier starting in the Boks’ second Nations Championship match, against Scotland at Loftus on Saturday.

Papier will run onto the field in his 11th Test alongside franchise teammate Handré Pollard, as Erasmus banks on the half-back pair to dictate terms against a Scottish side featuring many Glasgow Warriors stars whose hearts were broken by the Bulls in the URC semi-final.

They are among 10 Bulls players to play for the Boks at their franchise’s home ground in Pretoria.

Papier’s pace and testing box kicks will come into play for a side with a game style that very much suits him.

Erasmus made mention of Papier’s ability to snipe, which earned him 12 tries in this season’s United Rugby Championship.

But he will have to choose when to pick-and-go to keep opponents guessing.

Just like Williams, Reinach and Morné van den Berg, Papier’s pace and decision-making are the strengths that earned him Springbok selection. Now it is up to him to deliver.

He will be used to playing with Pollard, and Canan Moodie on the wing.

But how he feeds the ball to the forwards, or delivers contestable kicks to the likes of Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse and Aphelele Fassi will be under scrutiny by the Springbok management.

The Boks lose little on paper when Williams moves to the bench for Papier. But it has been eight years since the latter has played at Test level.

It is now up to him to deal with that pressure and produce a performance that will earn him more caps going forward.