‘I miss him every day’: Bok prop Wilco Louw opens up about his father’s death

Wilco Louw said losing his father left a void in his life, but hoped his rugby career would make him proud.

Coping with his father’s deteriorating health, and ultimately his death in April, has made 2026 a painful and challenging year for Springbok prop Wilco Louw, who opened up to the media about it on Wednesday.

Louw enjoyed two stellar seasons at the Bulls before this one, and returned to the Springbok team after a four-year absence in emphatic style.

But from January, his father’s health took a turn for the worse.

‘It’s bad to have that void’

The Bulls allowed Louw time to be with his family, calling on him for only a handful of matches between February and April as the season reached its climax and the franchise battled for a play-off spot.

He featured in the United Rugby Championship semi-final and final in June, but came off the bench behind the in-form Francois Klopper in both matches.

He was then also rested for the Springboks’ non-Test against the Barbarians and last week’s opening Nations Championship clash with England as he battled an enduring cold.

Now, selected to start against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm), he said he was feeling “a lot better and feeling healthier again”.

“It was difficult, I lost my dad in April after a short illness,” Louw said.

“My dad and I were unbelievable friends and it’s bad to have that void because he was the one who got me interested in rugby from a young age. It was nice to play rugby with my dad.

“I used to speak to him and ask him advice on so many different things. It’s not been nice losing him, [but] my mom has also played such a big role in my life.”

Wilco Louw to continue making his father proud

Louw said it was a privilege to remember his father and what he did for him, his sister and his mother.

The prop said he planned to make him proud of his rugby career and life in general.

“I miss him every day,” Louw added.

He said he appreciated the support his team had given him “not just when you are wearing rugby boots and a jersey, but through all phases of life”.