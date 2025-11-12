Springbok stars extend contracts with Bulls until end of 2028

Cameron Hanekom and Jan-Hendrik Wessels are considered stars of the future.

The Bulls have won the battle to secure the services of two of this country’s rising stars, namely eighthman Cameron Hanekom (23) and utility front row forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels (24).

Both men have extended their contracts with the Pretoria-based union and will play their rugby in the capital until the end of the 2028 season.

Hanekom as well as Wessels are regarded as influential Springbok players of the future, having both only made their debuts in the last year.

The tall and speedy No 8 is currently busy with rehabilitation work following a lengthy injury, while Wessels, who is comfortable at prop and hooker, is serving a ban for foul play.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels of the Bulls and Springboks. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

‘Dream come true’

“There’s unfinished business here, and I’m determined to help the Bulls achieve their goals and to make every supporter proud,” said Hanekom. “To wear this jersey is a massive honour but to keep wearing it till 2028 is a dream come true.”

Commenting on developments, Blue Bulls Company chief executive Edgar Rathbone said: “We pride ourselves on being a club where champions are made, and the decision by Jan-Hendrik and Cameron to extend their contracts is a massive vote of confidence in the Bulls family.

“Retaining players of the calibre of this pair is a major statement of intent.

“Jan-Hendrik is a unique talent with his front-row versatility, and Cameron is an explosive athlete who will be back to his best very soon. They represent the high-quality, long-term investments we are making to ensure we consistently challenge for titles.”