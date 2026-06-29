Springbok team to face England at Ellis Park: Stats and facts you need to know

The match will mark milestones for backs Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse.

Rassie Erasmus has named an experienced team to take on England in the inaugural Nations Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

Siya Kolisi will captain the side that includes Manie Libbok at flyhalf.

Here then are all the interesting facts and stats you need to know about the team that will play.

Springbok record against England:

Played 47; Won 29; Lost 16; Drawn 2; Points for 1027; Points against 804; Tries scored: 93; Tries against: 60; Highest score: 58-10; Biggest win 48 points. Win percentage 61,7%.

Facts and figures:

• Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse will both earn their 50th Test caps.

• Willemse’s first Test was on 8 August 2018, aged 20, when he came on as a replacement against Argentina at in Durban.

• Kolbe made his Test debut off the bench against Australia in Brisbane on 8 September 2018 and scored the first of his 21 Test tries a week later against New Zealand in Wellington.

• Cobus Reinach requires only five more Test points to reach 100 in the green and gold.

• Eben Etzebeth will extend his Springbok record as the most capped player to 142 caps.

• Damian de Allende will require only two more Test appearances after this weekend to join the exclusive group of players to reach the 100 Test mark.

• Pieter-Steph du Toit requires only four more Test appearances after this match to earn his 100th Test.

• Ox Nche will need only two more Tests to join Willemse and Kolbe on 50 Tests.

• The Springboks have won three of the four matches they have played against England in Johannesburg, dating back to 1972, with their last defeat against the English being at Ellis Park that year.

• This match will mark the first time the Springboks face England since the 2024 Outgoing Tour – a match South Africa won 29-20.

• The total Test caps for the Springbok starting line-up is 935.

• There are 368 caps in the backline, with 567 caps among the forwards. On the bench, there are a further 164 caps.

• The average caps per player in the backline is 53, the forwards 71, while the players on the bench average 21