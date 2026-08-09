Aphelele Fassi: Giliomee and Siyaya have ‘massive future ahead of them’

The Springbok fullback said the SA A and Junior Bok stars could adapt to the highest level of rugby.

Junior Springbok and SA A sensations Luan Giliomee and Zekhethelo Siyaya have been “phenomenal” in the way they have played, and they have incredible futures ahead of them if they keep it up, said Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi.

The teenage utility backs enjoyed a prodigious debut season in the Sharks senior side after Fassi and their fellow Junior Bok teammate Jaco Williams suffered injuries.

Nineteen-year-old Giliomee, who was once used by the Blitzboks, and Siyaya, 18, lit up the Sharks’ backline. They each scored a try despite only playing two and four games, respectively, in the United Rugby Championship.

SA A and Junior Bok stars

They were both selected to play for SA A in the young side’s 40-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe in June.

Giliomee played well there and moved from fullback to flyhalf after Yaqeen Ahmed’s red card.

Siyaya, at wing, almost scored three times before going off for a concussion.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick heaped praise on the players for their performances.

Unfortunately, Siyaya’s injury saw him miss the U20 World Championship in Georgia, though Giliomee was instrumental in helping South Africa successfully defend the title.

While injured, Siyaya had time to tell The Citizen about his dreams of playing for the Springboks, and how consistently turning in performances at the Sharks would help him get there.

Giliomee has since made his Currie Cup debut for the Durban union, and with Fassi moving to Brave Lupus Tokyo, he, Siyaya and Williams are set to drive the Sharks’ success in the URC after another disappointing season last year.

Williams already earned a debut appearance for the Springboks, scoring a try against Wales in the Nations Championship. One feels it is only a matter of time before Giliomee and Siyaya get called up, too.

Fassi: Two youngsters could adapt to top level

“I think the two have a massive future ahead of them,” said Fassi, who by comparison played his 18th Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, which the Springboks won 17-10.

“To be honest, I probably didn’t play the role that I wanted to [in mentoring them]. I was focusing on my injury.

“But while doing that, I had a few chats and time with them. Whatever questions they had, I answered. But I think the way that they’re playing is phenomenal. I think you saw in the SAA game that they played.”

He said Giliomee was excellent at the U20 World Championships, and Siyaya has been a major attacking threat since his Sharks debut.

“I think they learn fast and could adapt and execute the way that they want to at the top level.”