Rassie to rethink make-up of Bok team for second Wallabies Test

The Springboks are set to make some changes to their side for the second Wallabies Test, with Cheslin Kolbe and Damian de Allende expected to be back.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says they will need to change their lineup ahead of the second Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies in Cape Town, after a disastrous first Test at Ellis Park over the weekend.

The Aussies stunned a packed Jozi crowd, recovering from a 22-0 deficit after just 18 minutes, to score six unanswered tries to pick up a full house of points, and clinch their first win at the iconic ground in the professional era, and just second in their history after their only other win in 1963.

It is an incredible turnaround from the men from Down Under, after they were thumped 33-7 and 30-12 on their home turf by the Boks a year ago.

Speaking to the media after the match on Saturday, Erasmus said the coaches had to look at themselves before the players, and said that the team would accept any negative feedback coming their way after a dismal effort.

“I can sit here and say they beat us in most departments. As coaches, we got it terribly wrong, and we must look at ourselves before we point fingers at the players,” said Erasmus.

“A player doesn’t just do what he wants out there, we guide them and we pick the combinations. If it doesn’t work, maybe the combinations were wrong, maybe the plans were wrong, maybe the half-time talk was terrible.

“From now until next Saturday, we’ll take a lot of flak. We take the credit when we are doing well, so we must take the flak when we’re doing badly. We’re very disappointed, and feeling bad for our supporters and our players.”

Team changes

Erasmus said that the team for the game at the Cape Town Stadium had already been announced internally, but that it was likely to change due to the result on the Highveld.

Cheslin Kolbe and Damian de Allende, who missed the match due to injury niggles will almost certainly be slotted straight back into the starting team, while Handre Pollard will be another likely starter, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could come onto the bench.

Captain Siya Kolisi picked up an injury in the first half at Ellis Park, and it is unknown if he will be fit for the second Test, and if he is he might not be wearing the No 8 jersey as he did in the first Test.

“We have already picked next week’s team internally, but as we have always said, if we lose momentum or don’t play well, and we did both, that things could change,” explained Erasmus.

“So the players already know who has been picked to play next week. But we had a chat now in the change room and that team will probably change a little bit.

“We wanted to get Ethan Hooker in, we wanted to give Canan (Moodie) a start, and we wanted to give Krappie (Morne van den Berg) a start, but (now) we will have to rethink it.”

Erasmus will name his lineup around midday on Tuesday.