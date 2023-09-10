Springboks get World Cup defence off to solid start with Scotland win

The Boks held a slim 6-3 lead at the break, but a fast start to the second half gave them a good lead that Scotland couldn't reel in.

Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse goes in to score the team’s second try of the match against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday evening. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

The Springboks got their Rugby World Cup defence off to a solid start as they comfortably saw off the challenge of Scotland 18-3 at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday evening.

It was a decent performance from the Boks, with them giving Scotland very little scoring opportunities which proved the difference, but they will be unhappy with their finishing once again as they left plenty of points out on the park.

It was a strong start to the game for the Boks, with some good early possession in the Scottish half and 22m, but they were unable to capitalise as the Scotland defence held firm.

Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok had an early opportunity to get points on the board but his shot from to the right of the posts was wide.

However, he was on target from in front a few minutes later as the Boks took a 3-0 lead after 12 minutes, before he doubled the lead after 24 minutes with a second successive penalty.

Scotland then had two great chances to get in for tries, with right wing Darcy Graham first not managing to get a pass away and then Bok right wing Kurt-Lee Arendse making a great defensive read to disrupt their attack.

Scotland, however, finished the half on top with two strong scrum penalties, the second allowing flyhalf Finn Russell to knock over from near the halfway line to make it 6-3 at the break.

Bok get on top in second half

The Boks came out firing in the second half with a scrum penalty of their own, giving Libbok a long range shot at goal, but he was short and wide.

However, they were soon into the Scottish 22m area, where some good carries ended with Pieter-Steph du Toit being driven over for the opening score, with Libbok again wide with his conversion attempt, leaving the score 11-3 after 46 minutes.

Three minutes later the Boks were in again as they counter-attacked into the Scotland half, with a pinpoint cross kick from Libbok finding Arendse out wide to run into the corner to score.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk took over the kicking duties and he slotted the touchline conversion to put them over two converted scores ahead at 18-3, before a 57th minute penalty from out wide saw his effort just pass the left hand upright.

The final 20 minutes was then a frantic back and forth affair with Scotland making a few half chances, while the Boks made some thrilling breaks with left wing Cheslin Kolbe and replacement scrumhalf Grant Williams starring.

But neither side managed to get on the score sheet in the closing moments, with the Boks seeing out a comfortable win in the end.

Scorers

Springboks: Tries – Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Conversion – Faf de Klerk; Penalties – Manie Libbok (2)

Scotland: Penalty: Finn Russell