Springbok player ratings from the 18-3 win against Scotland

It was a tough outing for the defending champions who won thanks to two second half tries.

Franco Mostert, Kurt-Lee Arendse (14) and Maniee Libbok (10) celebrate Arendse’s try in the Test between the Boks and Scotland. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

The Springboks got their 2023 Rugby World Cup up and running with an 18-3 win against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday.

The Boks scored two second half tries to end Scottish hopes of an upset after the defending champions from 2019 led 6-3 at the break.

This is how The Citizen rated the players performances in the match in Marseille, out of 10.

Player Ratings

Damian Willemse 8: He was solid in everything he did; he jumped high for the ‘contestables’, tackled strongly and offered plenty on attack from the back. A calm presence and smooth operator.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 8: He made some really good reads in defence and tackled well, looked dangerous every time he got the ball, and though he had few chances, he scored a great try.

Jesse Kriel 7: Didn’t have the busiest game, but marshalled the defensive line, and it was sound, tackled well when he had to; made one excellent back-track hit to halt a Scottish attack.

Damian de Allende 7: He looked to be back to his best with a number of strong carries of the ball, getting over the gainline, and cleaned out at rucks. Tackled well, but a few handling errors, too.

Cheslin Kolbe 8: You can’t keep this man down … he kept the ball in-field after a long kick with some nifty hand-work in defence, had a few good, strong runs; generally another good, busy outing.

Manie Libbok 7: He missed too many kicks at goal, but made some great tackles, one being a try-saver, and kicked excellently out of hand, one of them a cross-field kick for Arendse’s try out wide.

Faf de Klerk 7: A decent showing by the scrumhalf; he kicked well enough out of hand and his service was quick. Stepped up to slot a touchline conversion.

Jasper Wiese 6: He got picked ahead of Vermeulen, and made some big carries and tackles and got stuck in at the rucks. A satisfying performance, but is he better than Vermeulen?

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: The 2019 world player of the year is back to his best. He was all over the place, in the loose and lineouts, tackling, carrying, and he scored a good try. Powerful!

Pieter-Steph du Toit starred in the Boks’ win against Scotland. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi 6: A rather quiet game after the impressive showing at Twickenham. He carried on a few occasions and made his tackles.

Franco Mostert 8: He’s best at lock … as he showed at Twickenham, too. A busy outing; Mostert got stuck in at every opportunity, as tackler (like always), carrier, blocker and lineout winner and thief.

Eben Etzebeth 5: The big man lasted only 25 minutes before leaving the field with a suspected shoulder injury.

Frans Malherbe 6: He’s normally so strong in the scrums, but he got pinged on a few occasions in this match, but he got around the field and made some big passes, cleans and tackles.

Malcolm Marx 7: He was his usual busy self, but his game was interrupted by a cut to the head. His lineout throwing was good, and he worked hard off the ball, but a few errors, too.

Steven Kitshoff 6: Like Malherbe, he got stuck in during general play, carried nicely and worked hard, but left the action after 53 minutes. Oddly out of sorts at times in the scrums.

Bench 8: RG Snyman came on early for Etzebeth and fulfilled the enforcer role well, while Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane and Bongi Mbonambi won several second half scrum penalties for their team. Nche was superb. Van Staden and Vermeulen were fairly quiet, Grant Williams injected energy and nearly scored a sensational breakaway try, while Willie le Roux came on late and made a few blunders.