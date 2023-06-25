Springboks can handle the weight of expectation, says Rassie Erasmus

By Ross Roche

Although the Springboks‘ chances of defending their World Cup title may have been written off by former international stars and pundits around the world, the weight of expectation from the South African public will also be a heavy load to bear.

As three time champions and being one of the best sides in world rugby, the Boks will have a lot of expectations put on them by the general public and local pundits going into the showpiece event.

However, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says the Boks are used to unrealistic expectations being placed on them and they will not be affected by them.

“The nice thing about this group is we have been together for a long time. We are very realistic and we don’t often get dragged into what people are saying or thinking,” explained Erasmus.

“We know realistically that in 2019 we were sort of the underdogs going into the World Cup. But now we are world champions and we have to go and try and defend that.

“We feel we have as good a chance (as anyone else) … but we are under no illusions … Australia under Eddie (Jones), New Zealand, Ireland, who are number one (in the world), France are number two, you can go right through to Scotland.”

Not favourites

Erasmus continued: “It would be stupid to think we are favourites. We know that and aren’t even going to argue that because there is no sense in doing that.

“But we definitely feel the expectations on our shoulders because people expect us to go and defend our title. So we are certainly going to try.”

The full Bok squad have just finished their second week of training ahead of the start of Rugby Championship and have one more week of training before they enter their first game week ahead of the opening match against Australia at Loftus on 8 July.

By next weekend it is expected that the Boks will have split their squad, with a large group heading to New Zealand early ahead of the second match against the All Blacks on 15 July.