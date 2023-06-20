Siya Kolisi ‘feeling good’ and thankful for backing from Bok bosses

By Ross Roche

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is feeling good and positive as he continues his journey back from a serious knee injury while also being in a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France in September and October.

Kolisi fronted up to the media at a Bok press conference in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon and was in good spirits as he explained that being part of the squad during this time was important for him to stay in the right frame of mind.

‘Team environment’

“I am feeling good. Rehab is going well and I am working hard. It’s great to be working in the team environment. It helps a lot on the mental side, just to see the work that is happening and I think if I wasn’t here I would miss out on a lot that the group is doing,” said Kolisi.

“Each day is different, so I am taking it day by day. The nice thing is I have been here before. I have been through this, so I know that I just have to take it a day at a time, but I am feeling good and confident that I will be fine.

“The medical team is working really hard. There are other guys in the side who are also going through this (injuries), so I am not alone.”

Backing from coaches

There are a number of players in the Springbok squad who have suffered serious knee injuries during their careers and Kolisi is tapping into a lot of their experiences to help him get back to full fitness.

The captain is also happy with the backing from coach Jacques Nienaber and SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, who have both been steadfast in their belief that Kolisi will be fit for the World Cup and keeping him as their captain, with other players just filling in while he is out.

“It’s really good to be doing my rehab here. I have guys that I can lean on like RG (Snyman), Handre (Pollard) and Pieter-Steph (du Toit) who I have been speaking to a lot because they have done (injured) their knees as well,” explained Kolisi.

“It’s not nice to be in this position. But both coach Jacques and Rassie have backed and supported me and that is a good feeling.”

The Boks are battling with a number of injuries in the lead up to the Rugby Championship and will be hoping that by the end of the tournament their preferred World Cup 33 will all be fit and ready. The Boks’ first Test for the year is on 8 July against Australia at Loftus Versfeld.

Deon Fourie, Jaden Hendrikse, and Damian Willemse are all hoping to be in contention for the first Test against Australia, while Handre Pollard and Eben Etzebeth will both likely miss the first Test and will be targeting either the second Test against New Zealand or third against Argentina for their comeback.