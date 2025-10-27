Springboks v Japan: Who will Rassie pick?

The Springbok team to face Japan at Twickenham could be an interesting one, with coach Rassie Erasmus having plenty to think about.

The Springboks are set to kick off their end-of-year-tour to the UK and Europe with their first ever encounter against Japan outside of a Rugby World Cup year, at Wembley in London on Saturday.

The Boks and Japan have only clashed three times in their history, the first being the infamous 34-32 loss the South Africans suffered at the 2015 World Cup in England.

They then met twice in 2019 with the Boks picking up two thumping wins, the first a 41-7 triumph against the hosts in both teams’ final warm up match before the showpiece event, and the second a 26-3 win in their World Cup quarterfinal.

They are now back in the country where it all started for the two nations, and it will be interesting to see what team the Boks decide to send out.

This would usually be a perfect opportunity for the Boks to give their fringe brigade a run, but with a monster encounter with France the following week, they will want to use this game to build up some good momentum.

Quite a few Bok players are carrying a heavy workload, having played a number of internationals, and then gone straight into the United Rugby Championship (URC), so Bok coach Rassie Erasmus might use this game to mix and match, with some players who have featured in the URC given a bit of a break.

Willemse doubt

At fullback, Bok utility back Damian Willemse is an injury doubt after picking up a hamstring strain while playing for the Stormers against Benetton at the weekend and he will have to be assessed to see how severe it is and what role he will play in the tour.

The Boks are quite light at 15, with Willie le Roux not in the mix and Aphelele Fassi injured, so one of the utility players may have to step into the role, with Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie and Ethan Hooker options.

On the flyhalf front, Stormers No 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, despite receiving a break by not playing against Benetton at the weekend, could get another week off and Handré Pollard may be backed to get a start.

Other players who could be given a rest include Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche, which could see guys like RG Snyman, Marco van Staden and Gerhard Steenekamp come into the starting mix.

But predicting an Erasmus team is usually a thankless task, as he often does the unexpected, and it could be the same against Japan, as we could see a full strength team put out, or a side featuring a slew of fringe players in action. Only time will tell.

The Boks will name their match 23 as usual on Tuesday.

Possible Springbok starting XV to face Japan:

Edwill van der Merwe, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp