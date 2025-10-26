Wessels’ nine-match ban to be appealed, Willemse a doubt for Bok tour?

The Springboks will start their tour of Europe without Jan-Hendrik Wessels while there are now doubts about the fitness of Damian Willemse.

SA Rugby and the Bulls are hopeful an appeal hearing into the nine-week ban meted out to Springbok utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels will be heard early next week.

In fact, according to sources Rapport spoke to, Wessels could, in the best possible scenario, be acquitted of the ban this coming week because there is no video evidence of what he has been accused of, and found guilty of.

Wessels, the 24-year-old Bulls and Bok utility forward, received the lengthy ban for apparently grabbing the genital area of a player from Connacht during the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship match against them last weekend.

The punishment has raised eyebrows, because there is no video footage of the incident.

Also, it seems the same URC committee which heard that case of the Connacht player, Josh Murphy, for striking out at Wessels, and subsequently getting a red card, also considered Wessels’ case, bringing into question the independence of the matter.

Rapport says the Bulls are hard at work preparing an appeal against Wessels’ ban.

As things stand, the Springboks will start their tour of Europe this coming week without the services of Wessels.

Willemse injury

The other hookers in the Bok squad are Malcolm Marx and Johan Grobbelaar, while it seems Andre-Hugo Venter, who’ll play for the Barbarians this coming weekend, could be in line for a recall, should the Wessels suspension not be overturned.

Or, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus will tour with just the two hookers, with Marco van Staden as the backup.

The Boks are also holding thumbs utility back Damian Willemse isn’t too badly hurt after picking up a hamstring niggle during his team’s URC match against Benetton on Saturday.

According to reports, Willemse pulled his hamstring, but continued playing in the win over the Italians.

The Boks will find out on Sunday how serious the injury is. The world champions are already without specialist fullback Aphelele Fassi, who is injured, while Willie le Roux wasn’t considered for the tour or placed on the standby list.

Makazole Mapimpi, who was on the standby list for the tour, is serving a four-match ban for a tip tackle and will no longer be considered for the Bok tour.

Erasmus and Co should have clarity later Sunday on the injury situation of the Bok players who featured in the URC on Friday and Saturday.

The Boks’ first match of their five-Test tour is this coming weekend, against Japan at Twickenham. The other Tests are against France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.