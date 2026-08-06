Springboks, like Argentina, want less-capped players to gel

While there are no uncapped players in the Springbok team, eight of them have fewer than 10 caps.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said aside from the obvious goals of winning, giving players game time, and reintroducing five recently-injured players, his goal for their one-off Test against Argentina is also to see his less-capped players sync with the team and the game plan.

The Springboks have left a contingent of players in South Africa to train for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand, while Argentina are similarly missing several big names due to European club commitments.

While the Springboks have no uncapped players in their matchday 23, Argentina have 10 in their 34-man squad for the fixture. They are expected to announce their team on Thursday.

Getting in sync

With two caps, Cameron Hanekom is the least experienced Springbok. He’s followed by Cobus Wiese (four), Zachary Porthen (five), Edwill van der Merwe and Morné van den Berg (six each), and Ethan Hooker, Johan Grobbelaar and Boan Venter (nine each).

Then there are also Ben-Jason Dixon (10), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (12) and Elrigh Louw (14) who are also not yet regular players in the side.

“A lot of the guys are coming back from injury and some are not that settled. Nine caps and two caps and so on,” Erasmus said.

“I guess it [the game] won’t be perfect on Saturday but if we get better and we’re growing our game and building our game plan and getting more in sync, hopefully the score will go our way.”

The Bok coach said that though South Africa have won the last three Tests against Argentina, and 11 of their last 12 encounters, they expected a tough challenge.

He referred to their 32-19 away defeat to Argentina in 2018.

“We want to try and beat Argentina in Argentina, which is tough, whether people believe it or not. We’ve lost here – they gave us the biggest hiding our coaching team had here…

“So apart from players returning from injury, getting some match fitness into some guys and trying to win, the only other thing that I could wish for is that we grow our game and get a bit better in each department.”

Springboks and Argentina ‘in the same boat’

Erasmus said he understood Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi’s frustration in not having players available the likes of Joaquin Oviedo, Julian Montoya, Gonzalo Garcia, Justo Piccardo and Bautista Delguy.

“But he’s got it right a few times. He’s knocked us over, New Zealand were beaten a few years ago in Argentina. And last year in the second game we [only] won by two points.

“This weekend, Argentina have about 15 players out and we have 15 players out. We are rotating and keeping players fresh so that hopefully in the crunch matches, when it gets to the World Cup or Nations Cup play-offs or Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, then hopefully we peak.

“I think us and Argentina are more or less in the same boat. If you don’t rotate, as Felipe and we are doing this weekend then your players will definitely burn out. I think he thinks the same as we do.”