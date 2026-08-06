Humble Sacha keen to get down to business against Argentina: ‘Ready to do my job’

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is expecting a tough Test from Argentina in his first match back from injury.

Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is not taking anything for granted and is completely focused on producing a clinical performance when he returns from injury in their one-off Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fond memories of facing Los Pumas, after he broke the Springbok individual scoring record for a single game last year, when he scored a hattrick of tries and racked up 37 points in their 67-30 win over them in Durban during the Rugby Championship.

But after being asked if that made coming back from injury easier against them, he rather pointed to the tight 32-30 win in the following game against them in London, where he struggled, to show that they cannot be underestimated.

“To be honest, the last game I played against Argentina we won by only two points and it was not my greatest game. I’ve got a couple of things to fix from that,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu at the Boks team announcement on Tuesday night.

“They tested us in many areas, they smoked me once or twice, so I’m not coming in with a big head or anything like that. I am very humble and ready to just do my job.

“That (Durban) game is a year ago now. Now it is about getting back (into international rugby) and building a foundation.”

Injury comebacks

Despite being just 24, Feinberg-Mngomezulu has already had to come back from a number of serious injuries over his fledgling career, the latest being an ankle syndesmosis injury picked up with the Stormers in their URC quarterfinal win over Cardiff in May.

It required surgery, and saw him ruled out of the Nations Championship Tests in July, and put him in a race against time to prove his fitness before Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, and he said he had put that time off to good use.

“Obviously it was disastrous when it happened and it wasn’t enjoyable. We got so far in the URC, and just to get taken out of there and not be able to help my team (in the semifinal), was frustrating, and then the Springbok equation was even more frustrating,” admitted Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“But I’m really not one to dwell. I just used the time to look at the game from a more technical aspect and develop areas of my game I probably didn’t have time to do before.

“I watched the England game at Ellis Park, and all I can say is that the Springbok team functions, no matter who is in it.

“I’m just coming in to facilitate that, keep progressing our game and keep on functioning, as well as taking control of the departments that matter in my position. I’m really just trying to build again. I don’t think I’m too far behind because I really worked hard at my rehab.”