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Taylor to captain All Blacks against Bulls, Barrett at fullback

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

13 August 2026

01:07 pm

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The tourists will be looking to make it three wins in a row ahead of next week's first Test.

Codie Taylor

Codie Taylor will captain New Zealand against the Bulls this weekend. Picture: Kai Schwoerer – Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images

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Stand-in captain Codie Taylor will get his first start of the tour, while regular flyhalf Beauden Barrett will run out at fullback in the All Blacks’ third match in South Africa this month when they take on the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday (7.10pm).

The visitors have so far beaten the Stormers and Sharks. This is their final tune-up ahead of the first Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park next weekend.

Tour captain Ardie Savea has arrived in the country, after being given more time to rest at home, but he has not been included in the All Blacks team for the Loftus match. It means Savea, if picked, will go into the first Test next week without playing for several weeks.

Taylor will be the third captain in three games after Patrick Tuipulotu led the side against the Stormers and Luke Jacobson fulfilled the role against the Sharks.

Josh Jacomb will start at No 10 for the first time, after debuting against the Stormers, while Rieko Ioane shifts into midfield from the wing.

In all, it is a vastly different starting team to the one which featured against the Sharks on Tuesday, with 14 of the players who featured in the opener in Cape Town in the match-23 for this weekend’s match.

“The Bulls have consistently been South Africa’s best franchise side, making the United Rugby Championship finals in four of the last five years. Loftus Versfeld is one of the most formidable rugby grounds in the world, so we are aware of the challenge in front of us and excited at what lies ahead,” said coach Dave Rennie.

The Bulls team, meanwhile, was also named earlier Thursday. It is a strong selection, with new recruit Curwin Bosch at flyhalf and Marcell Coetzee named as captain. Willie le Roux will play fullback.

All Blacks team: Beauden Barrett, Leroy Carter, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby, Josh Jacomb, Cortez Ratima, Peter Lakai, Anton Segner, Simon Parker, Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor (capt), Xavier Numia. Bench: Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Siale Lauaki, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Timioci Tavatavanawai, Emoni Narawa

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