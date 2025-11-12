Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Bok lock Lood de Jager gets four-match ban

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

12 November 2025

06:13 am

The Boks will have to soldier on without the experienced lock for Tests against Italy, Ireland and Wales.

Lood de Jager

Lood de Jager leaves the field last Saturday in Paris. Picture: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

South African lock Lood de Jager will miss the rest of the Springboks’ tour of Europe this month after being handed a four-match ban for a no-arms tackle on France fullback Thomas Ramos during last Saturday’s Test in Paris.

The Boks won the match 32-17.

De Jager received a straight red card from referee Angus Gardner for a first-half shoulder charge on the France fullback.

Various news outlets as well as AFP reported the news of De Jager’s ban overnight Wednesday.

An independent Disciplinary Committee upheld the red card decision on Tuesday. De Jager’s offence was viewed as being mid-range with an entry point of a six-week suspension. That was reduced to four weeks, after considering the mitigating factors.

The tall lock will thus miss the remaining Tests of the Boks’ tour, including the matches against Italy this weekend, Ireland and Wales, as well as his club Wild Knights’ Japan League One match against Brave Lupus in December.

The other locks in the Bok squad are Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn and Ruan Nortje, while Franco Mostert and Pieter-Steph du Toit are able to play lock as well.

The Boks also lost utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels before the tour after the Bulls man was found guilty of grabbing an opponent in the genitals during a URC match. He was banned for eight matches.

Experienced prop Ox Nche was also ruled out of the tour with an injury following the opening tour match against Japan.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will name his team for the match against Italy in Turin on Saturday around lunch-time on Thursday.

Read more on these topics

Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Convicted murderers and rapists slipped through EMPD vetting and served in uniform
Crime AKA-Tibz murder case: Ndimande brothers arrive in SA from eSwatini [VIDEO]
Politics ‘SA should gear up for the post-Trump administration’
Politics Bojanala MMC suspended over EPWP workers abuse allegations
South Africa Aarto delay ‘inevitable’: Here is the new implementation date

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now