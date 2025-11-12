Bok lock Lood de Jager gets four-match ban

The Boks will have to soldier on without the experienced lock for Tests against Italy, Ireland and Wales.

South African lock Lood de Jager will miss the rest of the Springboks’ tour of Europe this month after being handed a four-match ban for a no-arms tackle on France fullback Thomas Ramos during last Saturday’s Test in Paris.

The Boks won the match 32-17.

De Jager received a straight red card from referee Angus Gardner for a first-half shoulder charge on the France fullback.

Various news outlets as well as AFP reported the news of De Jager’s ban overnight Wednesday.

An independent Disciplinary Committee upheld the red card decision on Tuesday. De Jager’s offence was viewed as being mid-range with an entry point of a six-week suspension. That was reduced to four weeks, after considering the mitigating factors.

The tall lock will thus miss the remaining Tests of the Boks’ tour, including the matches against Italy this weekend, Ireland and Wales, as well as his club Wild Knights’ Japan League One match against Brave Lupus in December.

The other locks in the Bok squad are Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn and Ruan Nortje, while Franco Mostert and Pieter-Steph du Toit are able to play lock as well.

The Boks also lost utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels before the tour after the Bulls man was found guilty of grabbing an opponent in the genitals during a URC match. He was banned for eight matches.

Experienced prop Ox Nche was also ruled out of the tour with an injury following the opening tour match against Japan.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will name his team for the match against Italy in Turin on Saturday around lunch-time on Thursday.