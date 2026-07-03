Siya Kolisi on Tom Curry rivalry and not repeating last year’s Ellis Park disaster

Kolisi said Curry is 'one of the toughest I've ever played against', while stressing that the Springboks will not get comfortable if they start strongly this time.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi described England flanker Tom Curry as “one of the toughest” opponents he’s ever had, while promising that his side will not repeat the disaster of their last match at Ellis Park.

The Springboks take on England in the opening match of the Nations Championship in Johannesburg on Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

It was there that the hosts surrendered a 62-year-old record against the Wallabies last August.

The Springboks raced to 22-0 after 18 minutes in the Rugby Championship Test, but then conceded six unanswered tries over the next hour to lose 38-22. It was only their second defeat to Australia at Ellis Park and the first since 1963.

Similarly, South Africa have not lost to England at Ellis Park since 1972. They have a three-game winning streak against the Red Rose side while England have lost their last four Tests.

Bok captain warns of determined England

Both the Springboks and England have opted for experienced starting XVs and young, dynamic benches.

Still, Kolisi said the England squad is in form after a thrilling English Premiership.

“We’ve also been written off at times and we know how that feels,” Kolisi said on the eve of the game.

“We never walk into a Test match feeling like we are definitely going to win… Playing against England, it’s a huge test.

“Their nine [Jack van Poortvliet] is strong in the contestable game. Finn Smith [flyhalf] can attack and their backs have shown that they can attack.

“I have no doubt they would have worked hard at set-piece as well and they will be strong at that.”

Siya Kolisi and Tom Curry swap shirts after the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi excited to face Tom Curry

Kolisi said he did not recall the altercation at the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final, where his opposite flanker Tom Curry accused Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi of using a racial slur against him.

He said players tend to forget about off-the-ball incidents and must focus on each game if they want to succeed.

“I’m excited to play against him. Always a tough guy. He’s one of the toughest I’ve ever played against.

“Since 2018 [the last time England faced South Africa at Ellis Park] and 2019 in the final, he’s a special human being and I love playing against him.”

Tempo was not the problem against Australia

Kolisi added that their blistering start was not the problem against the Wallabies last year.

“We know what happened against Australia. It wasn’t the tempo or anything like that. We just went out of our system. We got carried away,”

He said the Springboks “just got too comfortable” after those three early tries.

Kolisi said if the Springboks start strongly against England, they won’t slow down.

“We just know how to correct it… We’ll know exactly what to do then.”