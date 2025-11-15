Boks take lessons from Gqeberha into Turin Test against Italy

Captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the Springboks had learned much about Italy during their two victories in July.

The Springboks say they will use the lessons from their two Tests against Italy in July when they face the same opponents in Turin on Saturday.

The teams clash at 2.40pm in Italy’s second-last match of the year and the Springboks’ third-last.

The Boks beat an understrength Azzurri 42-24 in Pretoria and then showed an improved performance in Gqeberha the following week, winning 45-0.

The Springboks wrung the changes for that second match, naming a new captain (Salmaan Moerat) as well as three debutants (Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese and Ethan Hooker). It was also Willie le Roux’s 100th Test.

The Springboks have similarly named 11 changes to their starting XV after their 32-17 win over France in Paris, though Italy are now full-strength and come from their second-ever win over Australia.

Italy’s 26-19 victory in Udine came thanks to tries by Australian-born Louis Lynagh and Montanna Ioane while the Wallabies’ Joseph Suaalii was in the sin bin around the hour mark.

Third clash v Italy

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the fact that several players were playing their first match in the end-of-year tour meant there was hunger in the camp – and little chance the team would drop their intensity.

“Guys like Handré Pollard and Canan Moodie have been working hard and waiting for their opportunities. Now they are getting it this week,” Stick said.

He added that the Italian team are “getting better week in and out”, referring to the Australia win, and the tenacity Italy showed in the first July Test against the Boks.

“You can never underestimate them,” he said.

Springboks aware of Italy’s challenge at the breakdown

Kolisi said Italy’s brilliance at the breakdown was nothing new – they had seen it in July.

“It’s been one of the big points that we have looked at this week. But it was seen not only last week [against Australia], but when we played them in South Africa as well, it was one of the big things that they were good at against us.

“We struggled in that first game. That was one of the big reasons it was hard to win that game. We know how good they are, we’ve done our homework. We will have to make sure that we look after it properly this weekend.”

He said the Boks were also motivated to play well to earn selection for next week’s Test against Ireland in Dublin.