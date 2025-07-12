Rugby

Springboks v Italy in Gqeberha — LIVE

12 July 2025

The Boks won the first Test in Pretoria and will look to make it 2-0 in the series on Saturday.

Springbok rugby team for Italy Test in Gqeberha

Here is the Springbok team to face Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

The Springboks and Italy clash in the second Test in Gqeberha on Saturday with kick-off at 5.10pm.

The reigning two-time world champions won the first Test in Pretoria last week 42-24.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has made several changes to his side for this weekend’s match, with Salmaan Moerat captaining the outfit. Three players, namely Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese and Ethan Hooker are all set to make their debuts from the bench.

Fullback Willie le Roux was set to earn his 100th Test cap.

South Africa v Italy — LIVE UPDATES

Live updates from the match in Gqeberha will appear below. To see the latest posts please refresh.

Teams

South Africa: Willie le Roux; Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Grant Williams; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat (capt); Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Ox Nche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, Evan Roos, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)

Italy: Mirko Belloni; Louis Lynagh, Tommaso Menoncello, Marco Zanon, Jacopo Trulla; Giacomo Da Re, Alessandro Garbisi; Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani, Sebastian Negri; Andrea Zambonin, Niccolo Cannone (capt); Simone Ferrari, Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Danilo Fischetti. Bench: Pablo Dimcheff, Mirco Spagnolo, Muhamed Hasa, Matteo Canali, Alessandro Izekor, David Odiase, Stephen Varney, Giulio Bertaccini

Coach: Gonzalo Quesada (ARG)

