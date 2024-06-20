Springboks touch down ahead of Welsh battle in London

The Bok players have had a full rest day to allow them to relax and switch fully into match mode.

The Springboks arrived in London on Thursday morning fresh and ready to get down to business against Wales on Saturday in their first Test of the season.

With the time zone being similar to South Africa, they were immediately able to slot straight back into their weekly routine.

With their usual Test match preparation wrapped up in SA before the team’s departure on Wednesday night, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said they would have a full rest day on Thursday to allow the players to relax and switch fully into match mode.

“We did all the preparation we had to do back in South Africa, and we arrived in the UK this morning and will have a full day off as we usually do in a Test week,” explained Stick.

“With the team travelling overnight the guys could sleep well, and the bonus for us is that there is only a one-hour time difference, which means we can stick to our routine going into Saturday’s game.

“The players will relax a little today and then we have our captains run tomorrow, and hopefully things go well on Saturday.”

Test match mode

Stick was excited to be in London and back in full-out Test match mode, ahead of a huge international season that includes the incoming series against Ireland and Portugal, the Rugby Championship and end-of-year-tour when they will head back to the UK.

It is also a new start for the Boks after their Rugby World Cup triumph in France last year, as they now kick-off the next four-year cycle heading towards the World Cup in Australia in 2027, and they are eager to get off to the best possible start against Wales.

“It’s back to reality being in London. What we achieved last year is history, and now it’s time to build something new. There are a few youngsters in our team that will get an opportunity alongside some of the more experienced players, so it’s going to be an exciting game,” said Stick.

“Wales will also be eager to play against the world champions, so we know it’s going to be a tough game, and that’s exactly what we need to kickstart the season.”