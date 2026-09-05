Black Ferns outplay Springbok women’s team in Soweto

The Black Ferns beat the Springbok women's team eight tries to four, despite receiving four yellow cards in the game.

The Black Ferns extended their perfect record against the Springbok women to three victories after their one-off Test at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

The visitors scored four tries in the first half (score 24-10 at the break) and another four that were unanswered in the second half – despite being two players down for a while – to win 52-20.

The game, played as a curtain-raiser to the third Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test between the Springboks and All Blacks, was the New Zealanders’ first victory over the Springbok women in South Africa after they beat them comfortably 55-3 in a 2010 World Cup pool game and 46-17 in last year’s Women’s World Cup quarter-final, both in England.

The Springbok women had only ever beaten an invitational Black Ferns XV 41-24 in Cape Town last year.

The Springbok women dominated the scrum battle and mauls, but were poor in lineouts and defence. The Black Ferns, meanwhile, were clinical in attack.

Byrhandré Dolf also missed all four of South Africa’s conversions, while the Black Ferns slotted six of their eight kicks.

The match wasn’t without controversy in the build-up. Springbok women coach Swys de Bruin quit the role during the week, apparently over a payment dispute. Laurian Johannes-Haupt and Franzel September acted as co-coaches for the match.

Black Ferns set up early lead

The Black Ferns wasted no time getting onto the scoreboard through tries by Elinor-Plum King in the third minute and Braxton Sorensen-McGee in the 10th.

The Springbok women pulled one back with their first try from a maul in the 15th minute, hooker Lindelwa Gwala grounding to reduce the deficit to 12-5.

Surrendering an opportunity for an easy three points, the Springbok women knocked the ball on from a lineout before winning a scrum turnover. Again, they opted against the penalty kick and lost the ball in a lineout.

Black Ferns wing Mererangi Paul received a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, before centre the Springboks’ Aphiwe Ngwevu scored following a tap-and-go.

However, the Black Ferns responded with tries by Chryss Viliko and Sorensen-McGee to take the lead to 24-10 at half-time.

Springbok women fall short despite numerical advantage

In the second half, New Zealand’s Georgia Ponsonby was shown a yellow card before the Springbok women scored from a maul,

Vainah Ubisi grounding.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga of the Black Ferns also received a yellow card to compound their woes.

But the visitors hit back immediately afterwards through Maia Joseph, and then King (her second try). In the final minutes, Amarante Sititi and Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu crossed to compound the South African team’s hurt.

The Black Ferns earned their fourth yellow card of the game, Vaipulu for a head contact, before the Springbok Women scored a consolation try in the final play of the game. Ubisi scored her second try, but Dolf missed her fourth conversion.

Scorers

Springbok women: Tries – Lindelwa Gwala, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Vainah Ubisi (2). Conversions – Byrhandré Dolf 0/4.

Black Ferns: Tries – Elinor-Plum King (2), Braxton Sorensen-McGee (2), Chryss Viliko, Maiai Joseph, Amarante Sititi, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu. Conversions: Sorensen-McGee 5/7, Hannah King 1/1.