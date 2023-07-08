Springboks v Wallabies: The game-breakers

By Ross Roche

A fierce battle is set to be waged at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening as the Springboks and Wallabies clash in the opening match of the Rugby Championship.

Here are three key danger men from each side that could play a pivotal role in the outcome of what is expected to be a thrilling match.

Springboks

Manie Libbok

The Stormers flyhalf gets his golden opportunity with him making his first start in the green and gold in his fourth appearance for the national side. Libbok made three appearances off the bench for the Boks during their end-of-year-tour last year, impressing against France, Italy and England, and now he can attempt to do the same from the start against the Wallabies.

A number of people still aren’t sold on Libbok being the possible Bok starting flyhalf for the World Cup and this is the perfect opportunity for him to answer his detractors and make a play and be considered ahead of Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse.

Manie Libbok will be hoping to bring his Stormers form into the Bok team. Picture: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Lukhanyo Am

It has not been a good season by his impressively high standards on the franchise rugby front for Lukhanyo Am, and with him back in the Springbok mix he will be eager to hit the ground running.

Am is arguably the most talented member of the Bok backline and he is often the key lynchpin in organising and running their defence during the game. Am was injured during last year’s end-of-year-tour, with Jesse Kriel stepping up into the starting berth, and with Kriel sent to New Zealand early, Am may feel his position is under threat and will need to remind everyone of his prodigious talent.

Duane Vermeulen

The oldest member of the Springbok squad at 37 years of age, Duane Vermeulen, has been handed the captaincy reins in the absence of injured skipper Siya Kolisi. Vermeulen has slipped down the pecking order in the Boks setup, with Jasper Wiese the first choice eighthman, and Vermeulen now gets a chance to prove that he still has what it takes to make an impact for the national side ahead of the World Cup.

He is battling it out with players such as Evan Roos and Marco van Staden for a place in the World Cup squad and being named captain will give him plenty of confidence going into the Wallabies game.

Wallabies

Michael Hooper

With 124 caps for the Wallabies, co-captain Michael Hooper is the bedrock of the Australian national team. His influence and experience are telling whenever he’s on the field for the Wallabies. On his day, he’s easily one of the best rugby players in the world.

Heading into today’s Rugby Championship encounter with the Springboks at Loftus, where the odds are against Australia, he will look to push and put on an inspirational performance. Hooper will look to dictate terms at the breakdown, not forgetting he’s a strong ball-carrier, too.

Because he’s co-captain with James Slipper, he might be allowed to play with a bit more freedom in the capital.

Michael Hooper is one of the game’s best openside flankers. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Quade Cooper

A favourite among the South African rugby fraternity, Cooper will sure want to put on a show in front of 50,000 spectators at Loftus and for those at home in Australia. As one of the few players in the Wallabies camp to have played in South Africa, the dynamic flyhalf will know they have a tough task ahead.

Cooper will look to play a key role in controlling the game, especially with his boot, as the Wallabies are expected to match the Boks with a big kicking game. His boot will also need to be clinical when kicking for the poles as it can help keep the team in the game or maintain scoreboard pressure.

Marika Koroibete

There haven’t been many wingers better than Koroibete over the last couple of years in international rugby. With 51 caps under his belt, the Fiji-born star has been a consistent performer in a Wallaby jersey. He was probably the first name Eddie Jones dotted down when putting his 23 men together for this Test.

If Australia are to mount a charge for a win away from home on Saturday, Koroibete will have to be at his best in attack and defence. He’s sure to also have a big role to play in exit kicking and in receiving the high kicks and cross-field kick-passes by Manie Libbok.

Additional reporting by Athenkosi Tsotsi