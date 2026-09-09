Springboks target ‘final 10 minutes’ for big improvement in Baltimore Test

Having been outscored by the All Blacks in the last 10 minutes of each of the first three Tests, the Springboks want to finish more strongly in the fourth and final Test.

The Springboks are aiming for a big improvement in the final 10 minutes of the match this weekend in Baltimore, USA, when they come up against New Zealand in the fourth and final Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

Over the first three Tests the All Blacks have outscored the Boks 21 points to three over those final 30 minutes of play (final 10 minutes of each Test), and coach Rassie Erasmus is keen for them to rectify that in the coming match.

In the first Test, the All Blacks scored a converted try in the final 10 to push themselves into an unassailable lead, which ended the contest, while in the second Test their late try made for a frenetic finish as it brought them within seven and a possible draw.

The third Test was a bit different in that the Boks held a 12-point lead, but the All Blacks refused to give up and eventually went over for a consolation try after the hooter to make the final score look closer than it was.

Series on the line

Now with the series still on the line, as the All Blacks can draw it if they win in the USA, the Boks will want to see out the game comfortably if they can take a lead into the final 10 minutes for the third straight match.

“We always want to try and play better and there are a lot of areas where we can get better. In the last two games we had a comfortable lead going into the final 10 minutes, but still managed to make it a seven-point game,” explained Erasmus.

“We haven’t handled those final 10 minutes well. Even in the first Test, but then we had two yellow cards. So that is a work-on. I also don’t think we have been consistent. If we can get consistency out of the way we play, both on attack and defence, that will be good.

“I know everybody has been talking about our defence, but when you play New Zealand, it is tough to defend and they really attack well. So we want to get better there.

“But in all areas in those last nine or 10 minutes (of the match) we have been better in the past, but we feel we have let it slip in the last three games and we want to get better at that.”

Savea blow

A blow for the All Blacks is that they will be without their talismanic skipper Ardie Savea for the match, after he suffered a shoulder injury in the last match, but Erasmus believes they won’t have too much trouble bringing in a suitable replacement.

“Ardie is a very influential player. Like when Siya (Kolisi) didn’t play the first Test for us (we missed him). But those players have to be replaced by the next guy coming in. Knowing New Zealand’s depth and the way Dave (Rennie) is coaching them, they will be fine,” said Erasmus.

“You can’t replace a player like Ardie Savea 100%, but players get older and retire and one day you will have to replace them, and that’s what they have to do now. They played without him in all the tour matches (against URC teams) in South Africa, so they can handle it.”