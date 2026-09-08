‘We are determined to give everything to lift the trophy’ – Rassie ahead of Baltimore showdown

The Springboks and All Blacks are set for a huge finale to Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series in the USA this weekend.

The Springboks are preparing themselves for a massive backlash from the All Blacks when the sides collide in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry finale at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, USA on Saturday.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus showed just how important the match is by making minimal changes once again for the fourth Test, with just two made to the starting side, one of which is injury enforced.

It was a slight surprise as it is now well known that the Boks are comfortable ringing the changes, even going into big games, and with some players having not yet featured in the series, such as flyhalf Handré Pollard and utility back Canan Moodie, a few more were expected.

Instead, the Boks have gone with consistency, as the only change to the match 23 sees the injured Cheslin Kolbe drop out, while the fit-again Damian Willemse retakes his place at fullback.

Scrumhalves Morné van den Berg and Cobus Reinach then swap places, with Van den Berg being rewarded with a start after an action packed showing off the bench over the past weekend.

With the Boks leading the series 2-1, having fought back after losing the opener at Ellis Park, with wins in Cape Town and the past weekend in Soweto, they now want to seal a 3-1 series win.

But Erasmus said that they are expecting a backlash from the All Blacks as they will be desperate to level the series and finish their tour on a high, especially after they started it with five straight wins, four of which came against the South African URC franchises.

Proud team

“We have faced the All Blacks three weeks in a row, and just like us, they are a proud team who showed last week that they will never stop fighting until the final whistle. So we are under no illusions about the magnitude of the challenge ahead this weekend,” explained Erasmus.

“That said, we are equally determined to finish the series strongly and give everything to lift the trophy, and the players are excited about the match.

“We have no doubt that it’s going to be another epic encounter that will require a full-blown 80-minute effort on attack and defence, so we will manage the players well this week to ensure that they are ready physically and mentally for Saturday.”

It has been a fantastic season so far for the Boks and they will be eager to continue their strong run, with another win over the All Blacks.

They have won six of their seven Tests, starting with Nations Championship wins over England, Scotland and Wales, followed by a one-off Test win over Argentina.

The All Blacks then dealt the Boks their only loss so far this year in the first Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test, before they bounced back with wins in Cape Town and Soweto.

A third straight win over their biggest rivals would then be the perfect way for the Boks to close out the series and then head Down Under to take on Australia in a one-off Test in Perth at the end of the month.

After the match against the Wallabies the Boks have a month off before going on their end-of-year-tour to the UK and Europe where they will close out their season with four more Nations Championship games.