Springboks warned about All Blacks’ brutal breakdown tricks

The Boks' management team have been in contact with the URC teams to get info on the tourists' game.

The Springboks have been given some valuable intel by the South African franchises, particularly around the contest at the breakdown, ahead of the opening Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

On their tour so far, the All Blacks have fronted up against three of South Africa’s four United Rugby Championship teams, namely the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls, winning all of them over the last two weeks. They face the Lions next Tuesday.

The Springbok management would have watched those games closely and also quizzed the respective franchise coaches – John Dobson (Stormers), JP Pietersen (Sharks) and Johan Ackermann (Bulls) – about what they had learnt. On Tuesday Bok assistant coach Felix Jones revealed they had, indeed, learned a great deal.

Some of the clean-out actions of All Blacks players at the breakdowns in the matches against the franchises have raised concerns in the Bok camp.

‘Tucked shoulders’

“A lot of what the franchise coaches experienced was confirmation of what they expected and what we saw in the Nations Championship … around the way they [the All Blacks] attack and the way they defend and what they do with their kicking game.

“But there were a couple of things that caught them out and a couple of things trended across the feedback, like around the breakdown where they experienced tucked shoulders going in, like the reverse arm type of wrapping action. That was a consistent theme that was coming out.”

Jones, in what may also be part of the mind games being played ahead of the first Test, continued: “I don’t think it is something we have seen from them (the All Blacks) over the last few years. But definitely from the feedback we have got from the franchises there is an element of that in there.

“We are all for the physical side of the game, as everyone is aware. Whatever word is associated with it, we want it to be within the law. We are just aware of that going into the game.

‘Stay within the laws’

“Look, I don’t want that to be written down as a controversial thing, but we’ve coached against Glasgow and Australia when Dave was there … and I think the word brutal has already been mentioned. That does follow his coaching around.

“There are some amazing pieces to his play, to his coaching, to the way they get their ruck speed going. But we just think that the number one priority is safety.

“So, we are just super aware of the feedback we did get back from the franchises that there were a number of clear actions, and we want to be sure that the brutality and the physicality stay within the laws.”

The first Test is Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm. Both teams will be named on Thursday.