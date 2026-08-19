UNVEILED: The trophy that the Springboks and All Blacks are playing for

A unique trophy featuring two halves that can be split should Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series be drawn, was unveiled on Wednesday.

The tour like no other now has a trophy like no other. Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry on Wednesday unveiled a world first with a trophy created in two halves – yet drawn together by magnetism – to capture the unique bond between the Springboks and All Blacks.

The concept was developed exclusively for the revival of rugby tours between the nations, to capture a simple truth: that as distinct and proud as are the two rugby cultures, each is inexorably drawn to the other as two halves of the greatest rivalry.

The winners of the four-Test Tour will receive both halves following the final Test in Baltimore, USA. Should the series be drawn, each nation will retain one half of the trophy.

The spectacular creation was publicly brought together for the first time by the captains of the 1996 series – Gary Teichmann (Springboks) and Sean Fitzpatrick (All Blacks) – at an official unveiling in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The trophy the Boks and All Blacks are playing for over the next four Tests. Picture: Supplied

A trophy like no other

“The brief to the agencies was to create a trophy that was really like no other, and one to capture the essence of the rivalry,” said SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer.

“The thinking included the idea that the trophy could be split in two to represent the two halves of the rivalry or that each nation could keep one half if the series was shared.

“This is the eighth time in 12 tours that the series has included four Tests, and if each team has won two tests at the end of 320 minutes of intense rugby, it seemed inappropriate to decide a winner on an arbitrary metric.”

Steve Lancaster, CEO of New Zealand Rugby said: “The trophy is a really fitting way to recognise what this rivalry is about. It’s something different and unique, and importantly, it tells the story of two teams and two countries that have been competing against each other for more than 100 years.

“Every Test adds to that history. There’s a real respect between the two sides, but also that desire to get one over each other and find a way to win.

“And if the Series is drawn, the fact the trophy can be shared is something special to this tour and this concept. It’s a fitting reflection of just how how closely matched these teams have been over the years, and the intensity of a rivalry that has endured for more than a century.”

First two tours shared

The first two tours between the teams – in 1921 and 1928 – were shared.

The trophy’s shape is inspired by a blade of grass, an element common to every player’s experience, and was developed by Strategy Creative of New Zealand alongside both unions. It is formed from two individual blades, one representing South Africa and one representing New Zealand.

Each blade stands independently, reflecting the unique identity, culture, and history of its nation. Only when the two pieces come together does the complete trophy emerge.

Hidden magnets draw the blades together. Like the rivalry itself, the force between them continues to bring the two nations back together, generation after generation. Each blade has been precision-machined from solid aluminium and features artwork from South African and New Zealand artists.

The South African blade features artwork by Bonolo Chepape, whose work explores the idea that greatness is never achieved alone. Through layered patterns inspired by community, culture and shared experience, her artwork celebrates the many people who shape sporting excellence in South Africa.

The New Zealand blade carries artwork by Kereama Taepa, inspired by the Māori creation story of Tāne and Whiro – two brothers whose rivalry sees them pursue the same goal by different paths. His work reflects the tension, respect and connection that sit at the heart of great rivalries.

The trophy base continues the theme of two halves making a greater whole, as it is made of two distinct stones; black Pakohe stone from Aotearoa New Zealand, and green Verdite from South Africa.

The trophy will be seen by the general public for the first time on Saturday when the Springboks meet the All Blacks in the first test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.