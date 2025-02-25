Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby praise retiring legend Kitshoff

A serious neck injury has forced Steven Kitshoff to call time early on his illustrious career for the Springboks and the Stormers.

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff has been forced to call time on his illustrious career after a serious neck injury. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby President Mark Alexander paid tribute to double Rugby World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff following the announcement on Tuesday that he had decided to retire from the game after suffering a serious neck injury last year.

Kitshoff, who missed the entire 2024 international season due to injuries, went under the knife after sustaining a neck injury during a Currie Cup match.

The 33-year-old prop decided to call time on his storied career after he was advised by a specialist neurosurgeon that there would be a high risk of another injury should he continue playing.

Illustrious career

The Springbok stalwart, who earned the last of his 83 caps in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final win over the All Blacks in France, and enjoyed an illustrious career since making his Test debut against Ireland in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) in 2016.

He won two RWC titles with the Boks (2019 and 2023), as well as a British & Irish Lions series (2021), and United Rugby Championship (URC) with the DHL Stormers (2022), an also won the World Rugby U20 Championship with the Junior Boks in 20212.

Kitshoff is the second most capped Springbok prop behind Tendai Mtawarira and boasts the second highest number of starts in a Springbok front row with Frans Malherbe and Malcolm Marx (17 Tests), trailing record holders of Mtawarira, and brothers Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis, by three Tests.

“We are extremely sad that Steven’s career had to end this way, but we would like to extend our gratitude to him for his hard work and the sacrifices he has made over the years to become such a vital cog in the team,” said Erasmus.

“He is a true team man, and he earned enormous respect from his team-mates and the coaches with his high work ethic, drive to be the best he can on the field, and his down-to-earth nature.

“He will always remain a warrior and fine ambassador of what the Springboks stand for, and we wish him luck as he begins this new chapter in his life.”

Mixed emotions

SA Rugby President Alexander added: “It is with mixed emotions that we acknowledge Steven Kitshoff’s announcement of retirement due to medical reasons.

“Steven’s illustrious career and unparalleled dedication to the Springboks have made an indelible mark on South African rugby. He has been a true servant and stalwart of our back-to-back World Cup-winning Springboks, representing our country with distinction on all levels of the game.

“His name will forever be etched in the annals of Springbok rugby as one of our finest loosehead props. Not only was Steven an exceptional player on the field, but he also exemplified what it means to be an ambassador for South African rugby off the field.

“His sportsmanship, integrity, and commitment to the game have inspired countless individuals, and has set a standard for future generations.

“As Steven embarks on new endeavours, we extend our heartfelt best wishes to him. May this new chapter bring him fulfillment, success, and joy. He can walk tall, knowing that he will always be remembered as one of the great Springboks of his time.”

Best years

Kitshoff, meanwhile, thanked the Springboks for what he described as some of the best years of his life, and his family for supporting him over an amazing career.

“The Springboks have been an incredible part of my life, and it was the biggest honour to represent my country at the highest level and be part of an incredible team that went all the way to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups,” said Kitshoff.

“It was probably one of the biggest achievements in my life, and I want to thank all the management and coaching staff that played a massive role in my journey.

“I also want to thank my wife Aimee Kitshoff and my parents for following me on that journey, being there every step of the way, and for supporting me as went through tough times and good times, which allowed me to contribute to the team becoming one of the strongest in in world rugby.

“It was a massive honour for me to represent the Springboks and I’ll support them till the day I die.”