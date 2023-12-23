Stormers and Bulls go head to head: Three big match-ups

It is an important encounter as the in-form Bulls and struggling Stormers both need the win.

Stormers utility back Damian Willemse will battle it out with Springbok teammate and Bulls player Willie le Roux in the North-South derby on Saturday night. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images

The Stormers and Bulls go head to head in their highly anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) derby clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 7pm).

It is a massively important encounter as the in-form Bulls, who have never beaten the Stormers in the URC, try and break their duck, while the struggling hosts will be desperate not to lose further ground in the URC title race.

A number of key battles will be waged across the park. Here are three key match-ups that could decide how the game turns out.

Manie Libbok v Johan Goosen

Springbok World Cup winner Manie Libbok and former Bok flyhalf Johan Goosen are set to battle it out in what should be a classic encounter between two in-form players.

Libbok has enjoyed a brilliant year, becoming a Bok regular and then triumphing on the biggest stage in France, and he will look to carry that momentum into this game. His pressure touchline conversion to win their huge Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle last week should also give him plenty of confidence.

For Goosen, he is just starting to hit his straps after a difficult period and he will be eager to show he still has what it takes to front up against the best.

Damian Willemse v Willie le Roux

Arguably the highlight of the match should be the incredible battle between the two Springbok fullbacks, Damian Willemse and Willie le Roux.

Earlier this year Le Roux effectively passed the Bok starting berth to Willemse, who has taken it with aplomb, and the two will be eager to show their vast array of talents from the back.

Willemse has largely played at inside centre for the Stormers, but he has taken Warrick Gelant’s spot at fullback for the important clash.

Le Roux has made a big splash since arriving at the Bulls and he will be keen to continue his great start and put in another superb effort in the big derby clash.

Deon Fourie v Marco van Staden

A thrilling battle should be on cards between Springbok fetcher-turn hookers Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden.

Fourie and Van Staden will both be in their best position at blindside flank and their battle at the breakdown should be fiercely fought.

At the World Cup a few months ago, after the injury to Malcolm Marx, the Boks found themselves in the bizarre position of having Fourie as the second-choice hooker and Van Staden as third choice at the back end of the tournament. But the two stars are much better in the loose and they will be eager to give their respective sides the edge in what should be an important aspect of Saturday’s match.