URC final: Stormers gave Bulls blueprint to beat Leinster – Rassie

The Stormers did South Africa proud in their semi-final defeat to Leinster, and showed the Bulls a glimpse of how to beat the Irish side at home.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said that besides ill discipline that cost them dearly, the Stormers showed the Bulls exactly how they could beat Leinster in their URC final at Croke Park on Friday (kick-off 8.30pm).

The teams clash in Dublin after the Bulls beat Glasgow Warriors 22-21 and Leinster beat the Stormers 20-11 in their respective semi-finals.

The Bulls fought back from 21-3 down to secure a massive result in Edinburgh, while Leinster’s victory was ground out until three yellow cards, one upgraded to red, turned momentum late in the second half.

They were also aided by the fact that several Stormers stars were out injured.

The Cape side otherwise turned in a huge defensive effort and won the forward battles. Stormers boss John Dobson said Leinster would now have respect for their side.

‘Real desperation to win’

Erasmus said, “We are really proud of what the Stormers did. I thought they pitched up with a competitive mindset for 80 minutes.

“Some things didn’t go their way, and some were their own doing… They were physical and never gave up. You could see when the guys went out at half-time, there was real desperation to win the game.

“Leinster is going to be tough, we all know that. But I think if they want to look at the blueprint of how to beat them, without getting a red card here or yellow card there, I think the Bulls can look at what the Stormers did. They came really close.”

The Bulls are almost at full strength and riding a wave of confidence following their win in Scotland and an eight-match winning streak in the URC.

Former Bulls and Springbok captain Victor Matfield said the Bulls should also use their set-piece dominance to good effect against Leinster.

Erasmus added that whether the Bulls win or lose, the Springbok contingent there would bolster the Boks when they return for the opening Nations Championship fixture against England on 4 July.

“If they win, they come back with a winning feeling and we will get that into the system. If they lose, they will come up with solutions. We’ll see the positive in both.

Springboks wish Bulls, Leinster coaches well

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the national side would always have a place in their hearts for Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber, for winning the 2019 World Cup as assistant coach and 2023 as head coach of the Boks.

However, Bulls coach Johan Ackermann always supported what the Boks wanted to achieve, for example, giving Marco van Staden and Jan-Hendrik Wessels opportunities at hooker when that is what the national squad envisioned for them.

“The better the Bulls do in the final, the better we are as a team when they join us. You will have a happy changing room and team environment. We wish them all the best.

“Credit must go to Ackers. We know what the Bulls have been through so for him to turn things around and now all of a sudden most of our players are performing well.”