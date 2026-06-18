André Esterhuizen pumped up for midfield battle against BaaBaas powerhouses

A huge midfield battle is on the cards between the Springboks and BaaBaas on Saturday.

Powerful hybrid player André Esterhuizen is pumped up to take on two monster centres from the Barbarians, in Alex Nankivell and Virimi Vakatawa, when the Springboks open their season at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

It is a non-Test against the famed invitational side, but is a big opportunity for the Boks to get game time into their Japan-based and Sharks players, who have not played for a while, and is also a chance for some up and coming talents to get a run.

But the midfield battle is set to be a cracking one, as Esterhuizen partners Bok stalwart Jesse Kriel, and they’ll come up against big units in former Maori All Black and current Munster star Nankivell, and former French international Vakatawa.

“It is a powerhouse centre pairing. Nankivell is a very strong, abrasive runner with good offload skills and distribution. It is going to be a good battle among the centres,” said Esterhuizen at a Bok press conference ahead of the game.

“We have all seen Vakatawa play for France. He is a very experienced centre and he has been around. He is a strong ball carrier. I’m excited for the challenge. It is going to be a good one and I can’t wait for the weekend.”

Inexperienced

A few inexperienced players are getting a run in the main Bok team, with the surprise picks of Lions fullback Quan Horn at flyhalf and Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton at lock, while other uncapped players in the starting lineup include prop Carlu Sadie and hooker André-Hugo Venter.

On the bench, rising flank star Paul de Villers, Junior Bok flyhalf Vusi Moyo and Stormers hooker JJ Kotze are uncapped, and the only player with real experience there is veteran scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.

On the decision to back one-cap Bok Horn as the flyhalf, coach Rassie Erasmus explained that assistant coaches Tony Brown and Mzwandile Stick had convinced him to give him a go, and Esterhuizen backed up that call from the player’s front.

“I think we can all agree he’s a very good player, with a lot of skill and a good reading of the game. I think he has slotted into the flyhalf position really well in training,” said Esterhuizen.

“He’s been working hard and learning on the go. He has experienced players on his inside and outside who can help him and guide him. I think he will do very well in that position and that will make him a great option to have as a utility back.”