Stormers learning from Munster as they try to rescue their season

Despite the difficulties that they have endured so far, there is still hope for the Stormers to turn their season around.

The Stormers will be taking a note out of United Rugby Championship (URC) title holders Munster’s book as they try to rescue their season after a poor start.

The Cape Town side have the daunting task of facing defending champs La Rochelle in what could be seen as a must-win Champions Cup match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Stormers who have enjoyed two superb campaigns in the URC, winning the inaugural edition and then finishing as runners-up last season.

They are currently 10th on the URC table, having won three and lost four games so far, while they also lost their Champions Cup opener 35-26 against Leicester Tigers in England last weekend.

Despite the difficulties they have endured so far, there is still hope for the Stormers to turn it around and have a successful season, as evidenced by Munster last season.

Dreadful form

Munster started their 2022/23 URC season in dreadful form, winning just two and losing five of their opening seven matches, and after 10 games had just four wins to their name.

They turned their campaign around superbly, however, as they climbed the table to end fifth on the log with 10 wins, one draw and seven losses from their 18 pool games.

They then took that momentum into the knockouts as they brilliantly beat Glasgow Warriors, Leinster and the Stormers (all away from home) to stunningly lift the title.

Although they have lost four times in the URC this season, the Stormers have been competitive in most of their matches and that bodes well according to loose forward Deon Fourie.

“We always stayed in the fight. We are always so close to winning those games and I think that is where you build character and that is how you build a team to be stronger. Luckily it’s a long season,” explained Fourie.

“If you look at Munster last season, they struggled in the beginning and then they were firing in the second half of the season and they won the URC. On that note, I think the guys are building quite nicely.”

The Stormers will thus be keen to start their turnaround with what would be a fantastic win over La Rochelle in front of their home fans this weekend.

Struggling La Rochelle

The French visitors are struggling themselves this season, languishing in the bottom half of the Top 14 table, while they also lost their Champions Cup opener 16-9 against Leinster.

However, having won the Champions Cup twice in a row, they cannot be underestimated and Fourie knows exactly what to expect from them, having faced them numerous times during his spell with Lyon in France.

“I know La Rochelle from back then, and they were starting to build a nice squad. They have shown that over the last few years,” said Fourie.

“It was not what they wanted, losing at home (to Leinster), as they have a great record of winning at La Rochelle. So I think they will come here and look to fire to get those points that they lost last weekend.

“They are the reigning champions. They have a massive forward pack, and some exciting backs as well. But the biggest key will be in the forwards, as usual. If they get momentum and are on top of you, it’s going to be a long day.”