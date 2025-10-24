Rugby

Stormers rest Sacha for Benetton battle, Reinach in line for debut

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

24 October 2025

John Dobson's men are chasing a fifth straight win in the competition.

Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Springbok team-mates, Cobus Reinach, who’s set for his Stormers debut this weekend, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who is being rested this weekend, will soon both feature for the Stormers. Picture: Getty Images

Coach John Dobson has rung the changes to freshen up the Stormers team as the Cape-based side chase a fifth straight win in the United Rugby Championship as they look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

As things stand going into the fifth round — the last before a month-long break — Dobson’s side are on top with 19 log points from four wins, with Munster second, also on 19. Glasgow Warriors (16) and Cardiff (16) follow, with Ulster (15) rounding out the top five.

In all, there are eight changes to the Stormers side that won against Zebre in Parma last weekend for their match against another Italian side, Benetton, in Treviso on Saturday.

There is an all-new tight five and a new halfback pairing for the match which kicks off at 6.30pm on Saturday at Stadio Monigo.

Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat makes his return from injury and is joined in the second row by JD Schickerling, with a fit-again Sazi Sandi alongside André-Hugo Venter and Vernon Matongo up front.

At halfback, the experienced Dewaldt Duvenage will link up with Jurie Matthee as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is rested this week, ahead of the Springboks’ five-match European tour, starting next week.

Another Bok, new scrumhalf recruit, Cobus Reinach, however, is set to make his Stormers debut off a replacements’ bench that also features Oli Kebble, who will make his first appearance for the team since 2017. He has been playing in Scotland over the last few years.

“We know just how tough it is to win in Treviso, so it will take a big effort to get the result we need,” said Dobson about the match, at a venue where the Stormers have never won.

“The players coming in are all hungry to make an impression and we will be giving it everything to finish the tour with another win ahead of the international break.

“There are still several areas of our game we would like to improve, so this is an opportunity for us to build on the encouraging start we have made to the season,” he said.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Dewaldt Duvenage, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, JD Schickerling, Salmaan Moerat, Sazi Sandi, André-Hugo Venter, Vernon Matongo. Bench: JJ Kotze, Oli Kebble, Zachary Porthen, Adré Smith, Ruben van Heerden, Ruan Ackerman, Cobus Reinach, Wandisile Simelane.

