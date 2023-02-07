Stormers show why they are South Africa’s top domestic rugby team

Ross Roche

The Stormers showed exactly why they are South Africa’s top domestic rugby side after they completed a 46-19 demolition job of the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Kings Park in Durban at the weekend.

The match was essentially a test of both sides’ depth, as both teams were without their main Springbok stars, who were being rested.

The Sharks were without props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit, lock Eben Etzebeth, flank Siya Kolisi, scrum half Jaden Hendrikse, centre Lukhanyo Am and wing Makazole Mapimpi.

The Stormers were without props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, locks Salmaan Moerat (injured) and Marvin Orie, eighthman Evan Roos (injured) and utility back Damian Willemse.

With both teams thus sufficiently depleted, it came down to the quality of their squad depth, which ended with the Stormers showing their class, as they handed the home side a hiding that could have been even bigger had it not been for a few errors.

Thrilled with growth

Coach John Dobson said after the match that he was thrilled with the growth and depth in the squad and that his Stormers team were heading in the right direction.

“When we won the URC last year, our main task this season was to make sure we have a sustainable thing. Before the season, I said that we didn’t want to become a one-hit wonder,” said Dobson.

“The key to that, especially competing in three competitions, including the Currie Cup, was to create depth. Our mindsets have changed very much.

“A while ago, there was the devastation of (losing) Evan Roos and leaving Hacjivah (Dayimani) out of this game, but then we see what Marcel Theunissen did this afternoon. So we have created some depth and we have a little bit to go in some areas,” he added.

“Last weekend in Belfast (against Ulster), we had a bit of work to do with our backs. In the forwards and some positions, we have some really nice depth, so I am very happy about that.”