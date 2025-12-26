No SA teams in action in the URC this weekend: All the fixtures

With none of the SA sides in action, Munster have a chance to go past the Stormers at the top of the points table.

With no South African teams in action in the United Rugby Championship this weekend, rugby fans will have to keep an eye on what’s going down in Europe and see whether Munster can unseat the Stormers at the top of the points table.

As things stand going into the weekend’s action, the Stormers are top of the pile with 32 points from a seven-from-seven record, while the Lions are the next-best SA team, in seventh place with 17 points (3 from 7).

The Bulls are eighth with 15 points (3 from 7) and the Sharks are 12th with 12 points (2 from 7).

Ireland’s Munster (second, 29 points) though can take over top spot this weekend should they get the better of Leinster (sixth, 21 points) in their big Irish derby on Saturday.

This is likely to be the best match of the weekend and takes place at 9.45pm Saturday night.

There are a number of other big derby games for fans to watch should they want to. Edinburgh (11th) hosting Glasgow (fourth) is a biggie, as is the other Irish derby between Connacht (ninth) and Ulster (fifth).

The four South African teams will be in action again the following weekend, on Saturday 3 January.

The Sharks will host the Lions at 3.30pm and the Stormers will welcome the Bulls at 6pm.

This weekend’s URC fixtures:

Friday: Cardiff v Dragons 5pm, Scarlets v Ospreys 7.30pm

Saturday: Zebre v Benetton 4.30pm, Edinburgh v Glasgow 5pm, Connacht v Ulster 7.30pm, Munster v Leinster 9.45pm

