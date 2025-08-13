Stormers unveil new identity and logo ahead of URC season

The new logo features interlocking hoops in the shape of Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers will show off a new logo when the next United Rugby Championship season gets underway next month.

Gone is the “lightning bolt” and in comes a hooped design, iconic of the Stormers and Western Province jerseys.

In their announcement of the new identity and logo the Stormers said “the iconic hoops of the Stormers jersey wrapping around and interlocking in a striking design gives a nod to the heritage of the team, while also showing constant movement.”

They add “the hoops connect with a subtle lightning bolt in the centre, while the shape of the logo itself invokes the dimensions of the team’s home ground – Cape Town Stadium.

“The new identity is about far more than just a new logo. The Stormers’ unique strength is the incredible diversity of communities that come together to be united under the blue and white banner of the team.

“Players, coaches, staff and supporters from all walks of life are connected every weekend as they will the team on, while a stable of incredible sponsors and the local business community play a major role in creating a special environment which draws on the strongest school and rugby systems in the world.

“All of these communities come together and elevate a club which enjoys unrivalled rugby heritage and a pipeline of talent which is unparalleled.”

The hoops of our jersey, the shape of our stadium, the iconic bolt and constant movement towards a better future.



Read more here: https://t.co/Ay2FtmSjnn#inittogether pic.twitter.com/mnGXG7EDDf — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) August 13, 2025

‘In it together’

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux said that the new identity seeks to bring the club’s brand in line with the ambitions of the team and the business.

“We have seen some major developments to the way we operate and where we see ourselves going as a club. This felt like the right time to update our identity as we embrace a new era, with all of our stakeholders ‘In it together’ with us.

“The previous logo was over 25 years old and past due an upgrade. This new logo holds far more symbolism, with the hoops of the jersey making up an icon that represents the unity of the various communities that support our team.

“But this is about far more than just a logo. This is a statement about how we see ourselves and the way we connect with those who support us. We want all of them with us every step of the way as we break new ground,” he said.