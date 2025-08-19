Sharks focus on set-piece ahead of bottom-of-the-table clash

The defending champions have now lost four games on the trot with just three to go. Coach JP Pietersen said he is still proud of his players.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen has identified set-pieces as their focal point ahead of their bottom-of-the-table Currie Cup clash with Western Province in Durban on Friday.

The Sharks lost 26–17 to the Griquas in Kimberley over the weekend, their fourth defeat in a row with just three games left.

The defending champions led 10–7 at half-time thanks to a try by scrumhalf Ceano Everson. But a Griquas resurgence in the second half saw them outplay the visitors.

The Sharks produced another try from the hands of Diego Appollis, but three yellow cards (captain Nick Hatton, Matt Romao and Jean Smith) cost them dearly. Each was followed by a Griquas try within a minute or two.

Caleb Abrahams, Lourens Oosthuizen, Dylan Maart and Cameron Hufke all crossed for the Griquas, who sit fourth in a closely-contested competition, only one point behind the Cheetahs, who lead.

Young Sharks need a win

The Sharks only have one losing bonus point over halfway into the competition, and statistically cannot defend their title. But the Durbanites next face Western Province, who are also backing youngsters to increase depth in the long term.

Time will tell if the two unions’ selection strategy will pay off in the long run. But pride is at stake now.

Western Province also only have one losing bonus point after four matches, though their points difference is -83 compared to the Sharks’ -116.

“I’m immensely proud of the boys for showing effort and fight [against the Griquas],” Pietersen said. “To be up at half time and to lead the game. It just showed the fight and growth in the group, that we are moving in the right direction.

“Unfortunately, it just takes time to polish out errors. It happens in rugby. The more you play, the more cohesion you get, the more understanding you get. It was a good fight from the boys.”

He targeted the set-piece as the “big work-on” ahead of the bottom-of-the-table clash.

“But there were some really good players that stand out and we can be extremely proud of them. They did the Sharks jersey very proud,” the Sharks coach added.