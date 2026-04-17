Stormers have URC top spot in mind, as they aim to pay respects to Chippie

It's a star-studded side that will take on the men from Ireland in a crucial URC round 15 match on Saturday.

Stormers boss John Dobson has picked a star-studded side for his team’s round 15 United Rugby Championship match against Connacht at the Cape Town Stadium (1.45pm) on Saturday where a win could take them to the top of the points table.

Should the Stormers pick up a bonus point win and current top side, Glasgow, lose to the Lions later in the day at Ellis Park, Dobson’s side will occupy first place on the points table.

As things stand Glasgow have 55 points while the Stormers have 51.

The Stormers will also want to put in a big win and performance for Chippie Solomon, their long-serving team manager who passed away early this week.

“Everyone at the club would like to celebrate Chippie’s life and make this a special occasion to pay our respects to someone who meant so much to us, but we will not let that distract us from the task on the field,” said Dobson.

He added the match was a big one.

Star-studded Stormers side

“This is a crucial game in the context of our season, and we face a strong Connacht team that will be playing to keep their play-off hopes alive. It will require a focused and clinical performance from us as we aim to take a step closer to securing home advantage in the knock-out phase of the season.”

Just a win on Saturday will guarantee the Stormers their place in the knockouts, with three regular season matches remaining.

Dobson’s side for the match includes 10 Springboks in the starting XV and two more on the bench.

Up front hooker Scarra Ntubeni is joined by props Zachary Porthen and Ntuthuko Mchunu in an all-Bok front row, while JD Schickerling and Adré Smith continue as the lock pairing, with a fit-again Ruben van Heerden featuring on the bench this week.

The loose forwards are also all Springboks, with Evan Roos joined by flanks Deon Fourie and Ben-Jason Dixon.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will start at flyhalf this weekend and link up with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, in the only change to the backline that did duty in the narrow loss to Toulon in the Champions Cup knock-out match a fortnight ago.

There is also plenty of quality on the replacements bench as Van Heerden is joined by forwards André-Hugo Venter, Oli Kebble, Neethling Fouché, Marcel Theunissen and Paul de Villiers, while Stefan Ungerer and Wandisile Simelane will provide backline cover.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Damian Willemse, Ruhan Nel (capt), Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Zachary Porthen, Scarra Ntubeni, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: André-Hugo Venter, Oli Kebble, Neethling Fouché, Ruben van Heerden, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Villiers, Stefan Ungerer, Wandisile Simelane