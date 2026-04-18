URC result: Bulls trample dismal Dragons

Johan Ackermann's side entered the match in eighth position in the standings, and a win was crucial to their play-off aspirations.

The Vodacom Bulls surged up the URC log with a big bonus-point win against the Dragons in Newport on Friday.

The 47-7 victory moved Johan Ackermann’s men from eighth to fifth, above Munster, Cardiff and the Lions, who are all in action on Saturday.

The Bulls tackle the 14th-placed Scarlets in Llanelli next Saturday before finishing their regular-season campaign with matches against Italian clubs Zebre and Benetton in Pretoria.

The Bulls opened the scoring at Rodney Parade through scrumhalf Embrose Papier, who picked up at the back of a dominant scrum to score his ninth try of the URC season, converted by flyhalf Handré Pollard.



The Dragons – languishing in 15th place on the log – drew level through some Tongan midfield magic, with Fetuli Paea drawing the Bulls defence before putting Fine Inisi into a gap. Former Bulls No 10 Tinus de Beer added the extras.

A Pollard penalty hit the right-hand upright, but the Bulls struck late in the half when hooker Johan Grobbelaar went over for his ninth try of the URC season. Pollard hooked the conversion and the visitors led 12-7 at the break.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee – named Man of the Match – crashed over early in the second half, before Dragons wing Jared Rosser had a try disallowed for a knock-on at the breakdown.

The visitors secured the bonus point in the 56th minute when Marco van Staden scored from a quick penalty tap shortly after coming on at hooker.

Van Staden made it a double late in the game before fullback Devon Williams and replacement wing Sergeal Petersen completed the rout.

DRAGONS – Try: Fine Inisi. Conversion: Tinus de Beer.

BULLS – Try: Embrose Papier, Johan Grobbelaar, Marcell Coetzee, Marco van Staden (2), Devon Williams, Sergeal Petersen. Conversions: Handré Pollard (3), David Kriel (3).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







