Stormers stick with winning combination for Bulls derby

Sports Reporter

Stormers head coach John Dobson said he was delighted to be able to keep continuity in selection, with just two changes made to their forward pack for the United Rugby Championship encounter with the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni and flank Willie Engelbrecht come into the starting line-up for the north-south clash, which kicks off at 5.05pm at Loftus Versfeld.

The starting backline that did duty for the Stormers in the 46-19 win against the Sharks in Durban a fortnight ago is unchanged, while utility forward Ernst van Rhyn makes his return from injury on the replacements bench.

“It is quite rare at this stage of the season to have such continuity and we are also very happy to have some experienced players like Scarra and Ernst added to the mix this week as well,” Dobson said.

“It has been a good week of training after the players got some deserved rest last week and we are ready for what will be another tough derby game.”

Stormers team

Clayton Blommetjies, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Marcel Theunissen, Willie Engelbrecht, Deon Fourie (captain), Gary Porter, Ruben van Heerden, Neethling Fouche, Scarra Ntubeni, Brok Harris

Bench: Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak, Sazi Sandi, Ernst van Rhyn, Ben-Jason Dixon, Junior Pokomela, Paul de Wet, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu